CORBIN — The Corbin High School and Middle School boys and girls cross country teams continue to shine and captured many honors in the Area 8 Coaches Awards.
Sean Simons captured the Runner of the Year award in the high school boys category while Nancy Jane Jackson was Co-Runner of the Year in the high school girls category. Lincoln Calico was voted as Co-Runner of the Year in the middle school boys category.
Tyler Harris was named Boys Coach of the Year and Girls Co-Coach of the Year while Michael Spray was named Elementary Girls Coach of the Year.
Corbin’s Jaycee Frye, Alex Herren, Mary Simons, Lincoln Calico, Tanner Marcum, Matthew Perez, Nancy Jane Jackson, Mary Jackson, Sean Simons, Jonah Black, John Hail, and Austin Terrell were each named First Team Area 8 for 2020 in their respective categories along with Lynn Camp’s Ethan Blevins and Williamsburg’s Nevaeh Warren.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.