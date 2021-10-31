Corbin's Ross, Krutsinger come away with 13th Region Coach and Player of the Year awards

CORBIN — Tuesday turned out to be one special day for Corbin volleyball coach Vanessa Ross and Lady Redhound senior Emma Krutsinger.
Not only did Corbin win its fifth consecutive 13th Region title but both Ross and Krutsinger also found out they were named 2021 Kentucky Volleyball Coaches Association (KVCA) 13th Region Coach of the Year, and KVCA 13th Region Player of the Year, respectively.
Ross has led Corbin to an impressive 28-5 mark while going 15-0 against 13th Region competition.
The Lady Redhounds have now won 49 consecutive matches against 13th Region competition which started back on Oct. 12, 2017, along with 15 straight 13th Region Tournament games.
“Winning coach of the year has always been a dream of mine and to do it two years in a row is amazing,” Ross said. “I love this sport. I love being a positive role model for all of my players. I love being their biggest fan but biggest critic at the same time. After graduation each season the challenge starts all over again who is going to fill the spots that we are losing.
“Coaching doesn’t just happen during the season,” she added. “My brain thinks volleyball all the time. Always thinking of how we can be better. I have an amazing group of parents that support me no matter what, without them, it wouldn’t be possible. I want to give a shout-out to my own family, they give up a lot of time either traveling to games or not having me home to coach the sport that I love. My grandparents are my biggest fans. Thank you for all that you do.”
Krutsinger has turned in another solid season for Corbin.
Going into the 13th Region Tournament, she had a team-best 317 kills. She also had 10 blocks, 95 assists, 200 digs, and 62 aces.
“Emma Krutsinger is one of a kind,” Ross said. “She is competitive and wants to be the best. She is a great leader on and off the floor. She not only pushes herself but she pushes her teammates to be the best players that they can be. I am so proud of her for winning player of the year. She deserves it.
“She can see the floor and make plays when we need them the most,” she added. “Most people only see her on the volleyball court but I’ve gotten the privilege to know her outside of the gym and she has the biggest heart. She is someone that you want on your side always. Emma Krutsinger is a special person. I’m honored to have been her coach since she was in seventh grade. She will do big things.”
