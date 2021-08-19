CORBIN — The Corbin Redhounds’ quest for a Class 4A state championship begins Friday at home during the Cumberland Falls Pigskin Classic.
The Redhounds will host North Carolina’s Christ School, who captures its devision’s state championship last season.
Corbin is coming off an 8-2 campaign that saw Tom Greer’s squad reach the Class 4A, Region 4 title game before falling to a Johnson Central.
With most of its talent returning along with adding some talented faces to the team, many believe this could be the year the Redhounds bring home its first state championship since 1982.
“I’m pleased with the process that we are making and the players attitude, work ethic that they are showing,” Greer said. “We are doing a some really good things but there’s some things that we have to correct and get better at.
“I’m extremely pleased with the effort that every player is giving and how physical our guys are playing,” he added. “We’re missing some blocking assignments and missing a few tackles that we must correct to play in a high-level. Our guys are tired of hitting each other and yes they are ready to start playing games and playing for the Redhound community.”
Greer believes Friday’s matchup with Christ School will challenge his team right out of the gates.
“Christ School is a private/boarding school coming off of a state championship in North Carolina, winning the private division, and they are very talented with a lot of experience coming back,” he said. “It will be a great challenge for us, but our players and coaches will be up to the challenge. This will be the Cumberland Falls Pigskin Classic with two great games and looking for a large crowd to beat Campbell Field.”
With a strong nucleus of talent returning on both sides of the ball, Greer expects his team to ply ball control on offense while making stops on defensive.
“We have to control the football offensively and make sure that we’re getting points out of each possession and defensively we have to do a great job tackling and not allowing big plays,” he said. “Christ school has a veteran quarterback and throws the ball extremely well.
“It’s not a do-or-die situation, but win or lose we will have some areas that we know that we have to correct to make a deep run when it comes playoff time,” Greer added. “This will be one of the best teams that we will face all year and we are looking forward to that challenge. I would also like to thank our superintendent Dave Cox, board members, and our maintenance department for all of the work and all of the upgrades to the football stadium. I know that Redhound Nation, and fans that come to watch the games, will be very impressed.“
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.