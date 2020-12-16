CORBIN — For the past few weeks, Corbin coach Tony Pietrowski has waited patiently to see what the KHSAA Board of Control’s decision would be concerning the start of winter sports.
Like most coaches, he didn’t know which way the vote would go, but in the end, the Board of Control stuck to its guns, allowing practice to begin Monday while seeing the winter sports season starting on Monday, Jan. 4.
“The way that 2020 has went, nothing really would have surprised me,” Pietrowski said. “We always talk to our team about controlling the things you can control. We were going to make the best of it no matter the outcome but we are very excited to be starting.
“We are excited,” he added. “We are turning a negative into a positive. I could not tell you the last time I got three-plus weeks of practice with my football guys. On top of that, we are very inexperienced, and will be playing a lot of kids that have never seen the floor in varsity action.”
Pietrowski admitted he also liked the Board of Control’s decision to push the boys and girls Sweet Sixteens back to the end of March and beginning of April.
“I really like it. We know we face canceled games, and delays,” he said. “The extra time will help us deal with those issues. I also think it will give us a chance to play some semblance of a regular season. I think it was an excellent move by the KHSAA.”
With practice beginning Monday, Pietrowski said he and his players are more than happy to get things started.
“It’s the right move,” he said on practicing being allowed this week. “Kids are going to play because they love the game. I feel that we as coaches can offer a safer environment than most other options.
“They (the players) are on cloud nine,” Pietrowski added. “It’s been hard on kids across the state in both academics and sports to have to deal with the yo-yo effect. One day we are starting and the next day we are canceled. They need structure and a routine and hopefully, this is a step in that direction.”
