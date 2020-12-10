CORBIN -- After a delay from the Kentucky High School Athletic Association that pushed the high school basketball season back one month, with a start date of January 4, high school players and coaches around the state are ready to get back to work.
The Corbin Redhounds can't wait to get back to the hardwood. Coach Tony Pietrowski always has his team ready to compete for a 50th District and 13th Region title, and a big reason is because of the culture that he has been able to build and sustain at Corbin.
Pietrowski said part of that culture is teaching his players to take care of what they can control.
"We constantly talk to kids in our program about 'controlling the things you can control.' This is a perfect example. We really got some good work in during the stint we were able to practice," said Pietrowski. "We challenged those kids to stay in shape, take mental reps, and come back on Monday ready to go. It's obviously a situation that none of us have faced, but we will work hard and be the best team we can be."
Monday, Dec. 14 is the date that teams can resume practice. With numbers of COVID-19 remaining high throughout the holiday season, coaches, players, and fans are holding their breath as the KHSAA will meet again Thursday to decide if they will move forward with the current start date.
Pietrowski said his program, and school as a whole, have taken every precaution to ensure that their students are staying safe during this time. Like all coaches, Pietrowski feels that his players need to be involved in sports and be around each other, for both their physical and mental health.
"It is disappointing. We are taking every measure possible to maintain a safe environment for everyone in our program. It has been a strange year; I honestly feel most of these kids need basketball. I can't wait for the day we have packed gyms and classrooms again," said Pietrowski. "We are very excited! One major positive for us will be the addition of our football players. Most seasons these kids are coming in and we have already played games. We are an inexperienced team, so I feel the extra practices and preparation will be beneficial to us."
Pietrowski said he hopes the KHSAA will decide to keep the start date of Jan. 4, and then vote to move the postseason back a few weeks to accommodate for a full schedule. Either way, he plans to support their decision because he understands that all parties - from school administration to the leadership at the KHSAA -- are trying to do what is best to keep kids and families safe.
"KHSAA has the best interest of the kids in mind and I'll support whatever route they take. That said these kids need to be back in the gym and have a set schedule laid in front of them," said Pietrowski. "It's not fair for them to have to deal with so much uncertainty. Plain and simple, sports is much more than just a game, and I hope that will weigh into the decision as well."
