CORBIN — Corbin Redhound baseball coach Cody Philpot had a group of seniors returning for the 2020 season with making more history on their mind after coming off the program’s first back-to-back regional championships.
Nine seniors were set to lead the way this spring for a possible three-peat but weren’t able to accomplish the feat due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is the largest senior class I’ve had since I’ve been coaching,” Philpot said. “Top to bottom, a fantastic group of young men that happened to be very talented as well. All of these guys are great students — any conversation that was ever had with this group about the classroom was to help decide which honors or AP class they needed to take. This is a very disciplined group that handled their business on and off the field.“
This season’s senior group put together an impressive 78-32 mark during their first three years as Redhounds while winning three 50th District titles and two 13th Region championships.
“They earned everything they ever accomplished, and that says a lot with this group,” Philpot said. “We had three to four guys ready to compete for Region Player of the Year and a group that expected nothing less than the three-peat they’ve been working for since the final out last season.
“The way this season ended caught us all by surprise,” he added. “It just happened so quick, no one could’ve prepared for it. Everything seemed normal on Wednesday morning and by Thursday afternoon everything had changed. I hate it for this group so much, they deserved a chance to defend their crown and have their season. This is such a close group of friends, you hate to see them not have that last season together before they all go their separate ways. They’re disappointed and still in shock a little bit. They had their minds made up that they were going to do something special this season...and now they’ll never really know what could have been. That’s tough.”
Philpot also admitted he’s told this group many times how much he loved them and all of the time they’ve spent together, “but I don’t know if they’ll ever understand how much that is.”
“I started watching this group in Little League and knew they were talented but could’ve never imagined how great of people they were going to become,” he said. “Every day at the ballpark was a good one with these guys, we just all wish we could’ve known how short the time we had left was. No one that leaves our program ever really leaves, it’s a family. That will never be more evident than with these guys. They’re a special group of brothers that will always be there for each other.”
Philpot’s thoughts on his seniors:
Cameron Allen
“Cam has played second base and pitched for us since his freshman year and was going to be one of the top guys in the region this season with his contributions on the mound and at the plate. He hit a home run to lead off our last scrimmage and was ready to bring that all season. He pitched in our victory over the eventual state champs last season and many other big wins for the program. Cam’s positive attitude and work ethic on and off the field was as important to the team as his physical ability.”
Eli Campbell
“Eli had battled some injuries last season but was ready to log a lot of innings for us on the mound this season. He showed what he was made of in a fall league at EKU and all of the guys were excited to see his success carry into this season. Eli is one of the best kids you’ll ever meet and you’ll hear the same from anyone that knows him.”
Garner Chandler
“Garner played a huge part in our success last season and was ready to lead us this season. He had made the move from the outfield to first base this season. Garner’s personality was infectious and made him one of the emotional leaders of the team. You never see him without a smile on his face, and that’s one of the things we’ll miss most. Always willing to work and do whatever he needed to help the team win.”
Cade Cooney
“The big lefty had worked extremely hard to return from injuries he suffered as a freshman. We saw glimpses last year of how dominant he could be, especially in the shut out of Knox Central late in the season. He was ready to be a key piece of our rotation this season. Cade is one of those key locker room guys that everyone loves respects and was able to keep the team relaxed during tense moments.”
Matthew Creekmore
“Creek was a team favorite and well deserved. No one worked harder or was more prepared when their name was called. Matthew threw in a lot of big games the last couple of years and was excited to take it up a notch this season. Respected and loved by not only his teammates but every person that comes to know him.”
Zac Hash
“Zac has played a big role offensively the last two seasons as he seemed to be at his best in the postseason. Zac put in a ton of work in the offseason to get stronger as we were ready to anchor the middle of our lineup this season. A true team guy that played multiple positions his entire career, he is willing to do anything to help the team win. Zac is looking to continue playing at the next level and wherever he decides to go they will be extremely lucky to have him. Zac was a leader that worked so hard it made the others around him work harder to stay up.”
Cole Hicks
“Cole broke into the rotation as a freshman and was our big game arm the last two seasons. This year would’ve been more of the same as he added a big role in our offense and everyday shortstop to his duties. Cole is one of the fiercest competitors that I’ve coached. The bigger the moment, the better he was. Everyone on the team knew we were winning if he was in the mound — the confidence he displayed carried over to the entire team. A characteristic of the true leader he was.”
Ben Phillips
“Ben is another guy that was thrown to the fire as a freshman and has been a fixture in the middle of our lineup since then. He worked unbelievably hard this season to become even stronger and was ready to be one of our go-to guys offensively this season. He was also ready to fill a role as our closer this season. As I’m going to say with every one of these guys, the work ethic and type of kids they are far out ways their physical abilities. Ben led by action and is respected by everyone.”
Caleb “Cubby” VanNorstran
“Caleb recently committed to Milligan College and will get to continue his career there. He’s one of the best defensive outfielders in the region and was ready to be able to help us offensively and on the mound this season. Cubby is a great kid that people always gravitated to.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.