LEXINGTON — Corbin’s Grant Morton and Samantha Spady capped off their high school careers by capturing the Kentucky High School Tennis Coaches Association’s (KYHSTCA) All-State honors this spring.

Corbin boys tennis coach Curt Hart and Corbin girls tennis coach Chris Jones agreed both Morton and Spady were deserving of the statewide honor.

“It is a great honor for Grant to be recognized as a member of the 2020 All-State tennis team,” Hart said. “I am very proud of Grant and excited for our tennis program. He is one of the top players in our region and his team leadership skills and dedication on the court have been exceptional. It has been a pleasure to coach such an outstanding student-athlete.”

“Samantha has put in a lot of really hard work over the years,” Jones said. “We were crushed that she didn’t get to have her senior season where she was heavily favored to win the region for a record-breaking fifth year in a row. We are very proud of her for earning this honor and look forward to watching her do great things on the court at Georgetown College.”

2020 KYHSTCA All-State Teams

Boys All-State Team

Isaac Carrico - Graves County

Tanner Ray - Madisonville North Hopkins

Nick Boarman - Owensboro Catholic

Nicholas Morosa - Glasgow

Joshua Parker Young - Greenwood

Landon Gann - Greenwood

Ethan Jackson - Elizabethtown

Jordan Miller - Bullitt Central

Aidan Sheridan-Rabideau - DuPont Manual

Hart Howard - DuPont Manual

Adrian Bello-Cruz - Louisville Ballard

Joey Keal - Saint Xavier

Logan Beaver - Saint Xavier

Bo Bush - Saint Xavier

Justin Lee - Trinity

Michael Chou - Trinity

Joe Kowalke - Woodford County

David Schlachter - Covington Catholic

Evan Gardner - Covington Catholic

Anderson McDowell - Campbell County

Palmer Collett - Western Hills

Chase Frisby - Boyle County

Grant Morton - Corbin

Haydon Caudill - Letcher Central

Scott Daniel - Johnson Central

Ashton Whitt - Morgan County

Girls All-State Team

Sophia Shiben - McCracken County HS

Danni Poat - McCracken County

Isabella McKinney - McCracken County

Belle Englebright - Caldwell County

Jillian Kruse - Hancock County

Christie Lin - Greenwood

Addison Sutton - North Hardin

Ann Bell - Elizabethtown

Lexi Lutz - Bullitt East

Anna Littlefield - DuPont Manual

Hamilton Nichols - Assumption

Julia Wagner - Sacred Heart Academy

Cassie Saner - Simon Kenton

Lauren Fley - Notre Dame

Isabelle Bailey - Notre Dame

Haley White - Mason County

Amanda Miller - Lexington Catholic

Katie Robeson - Henry Clay

Ann Kathryn Shashy - Lexington Catholic

Grace Gardner - Scott County

Devan Neely - Somerset

Samantha Spady - Corbin

Hannah Craft - Knott Co Central

Eden Webb - Lawrence Co

Emma Hill - Ashland Blazer

Boys Honorable Mention All-State

Tate Puckett - Mayfield

Ty Crabtree - McCracken County

Bryce Dhom - Henderson Co.

Richard Chen - Greenwood

Donald “Trey” Seibert - Butler

AJ Bruckert - Whitefield Academy

Sam Bischoff - Boyle County

Camden Moseley - Mercer County

Andrew Hamilton - Pikeville

Girls Honorable Mention All-State

Kally Priest - Henderson Co.

Cameron Blan - Hancock County

Ella Duryea - Greenwood

Harper Popplewell - Greenwood

Leigha Guffey - Monroe County

Sarah Jiranek - Central Hardin

Nicole Feldner - Woodford County

Abigail Crew - Casey County

Kiersten Bryant - Mercer County

Kristen Howard – Pikeville

