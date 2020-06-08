LEXINGTON — Corbin’s Grant Morton and Samantha Spady capped off their high school careers by capturing the Kentucky High School Tennis Coaches Association’s (KYHSTCA) All-State honors this spring.
Corbin boys tennis coach Curt Hart and Corbin girls tennis coach Chris Jones agreed both Morton and Spady were deserving of the statewide honor.
“It is a great honor for Grant to be recognized as a member of the 2020 All-State tennis team,” Hart said. “I am very proud of Grant and excited for our tennis program. He is one of the top players in our region and his team leadership skills and dedication on the court have been exceptional. It has been a pleasure to coach such an outstanding student-athlete.”
“Samantha has put in a lot of really hard work over the years,” Jones said. “We were crushed that she didn’t get to have her senior season where she was heavily favored to win the region for a record-breaking fifth year in a row. We are very proud of her for earning this honor and look forward to watching her do great things on the court at Georgetown College.”
2020 KYHSTCA All-State Teams
Boys All-State Team
Isaac Carrico - Graves County
Tanner Ray - Madisonville North Hopkins
Nick Boarman - Owensboro Catholic
Nicholas Morosa - Glasgow
Joshua Parker Young - Greenwood
Landon Gann - Greenwood
Ethan Jackson - Elizabethtown
Jordan Miller - Bullitt Central
Aidan Sheridan-Rabideau - DuPont Manual
Hart Howard - DuPont Manual
Adrian Bello-Cruz - Louisville Ballard
Joey Keal - Saint Xavier
Logan Beaver - Saint Xavier
Bo Bush - Saint Xavier
Justin Lee - Trinity
Michael Chou - Trinity
Joe Kowalke - Woodford County
David Schlachter - Covington Catholic
Evan Gardner - Covington Catholic
Anderson McDowell - Campbell County
Palmer Collett - Western Hills
Chase Frisby - Boyle County
Grant Morton - Corbin
Haydon Caudill - Letcher Central
Scott Daniel - Johnson Central
Ashton Whitt - Morgan County
Girls All-State Team
Sophia Shiben - McCracken County HS
Danni Poat - McCracken County
Isabella McKinney - McCracken County
Belle Englebright - Caldwell County
Jillian Kruse - Hancock County
Christie Lin - Greenwood
Addison Sutton - North Hardin
Ann Bell - Elizabethtown
Lexi Lutz - Bullitt East
Anna Littlefield - DuPont Manual
Hamilton Nichols - Assumption
Julia Wagner - Sacred Heart Academy
Cassie Saner - Simon Kenton
Lauren Fley - Notre Dame
Isabelle Bailey - Notre Dame
Haley White - Mason County
Amanda Miller - Lexington Catholic
Katie Robeson - Henry Clay
Ann Kathryn Shashy - Lexington Catholic
Grace Gardner - Scott County
Devan Neely - Somerset
Samantha Spady - Corbin
Hannah Craft - Knott Co Central
Eden Webb - Lawrence Co
Emma Hill - Ashland Blazer
Boys Honorable Mention All-State
Tate Puckett - Mayfield
Ty Crabtree - McCracken County
Bryce Dhom - Henderson Co.
Richard Chen - Greenwood
Donald “Trey” Seibert - Butler
AJ Bruckert - Whitefield Academy
Sam Bischoff - Boyle County
Camden Moseley - Mercer County
Andrew Hamilton - Pikeville
Girls Honorable Mention All-State
Kally Priest - Henderson Co.
Cameron Blan - Hancock County
Ella Duryea - Greenwood
Harper Popplewell - Greenwood
Leigha Guffey - Monroe County
Sarah Jiranek - Central Hardin
Nicole Feldner - Woodford County
Abigail Crew - Casey County
Kiersten Bryant - Mercer County
Kristen Howard – Pikeville
