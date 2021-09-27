SOMERSET — Corbin’s Kimberlee Helton advanced to the KHSAA Girls Golf State Tournament after placing seventh with an 89 during Monday’s 10th Region Girls Golf Tournament.
Helton shot a 50 on the front nine but recovered by shooting a red-hot 39 on the back nine. Her 39 was the second-best score on the back nine.
North Laurel’s Kinsley Blair barely missed an opportunity to advance to state tourney play after shooting a 96 but lost a three-player playoff.
Emily Cox led South Laurel with a 111 while Caylie Mayne shot a 113 to lead the way for Whitley County.
Clay County won the team event with a 338 while Pulaski County (355), Wayne County (383), North Laurel (400), South Laurel (464) rounded out the team scoring.
Bell County, Corbin, Jackson County, McCreary Central, Southwestern, Somerset, and Whitley County participated but didn’t field enough players to compete for the region championship.
Brooke Elliott finished with a 100 for Corbin while Hannah Perry shot a 139.
Kendall Hacker turned in a 98 for North Laurel while Amelia Anderson (102), Haley Griebel (104), and Callie Feltner (126) rounded out the Lady Jaguars’ scoring.
Morgan Jackson finished with a 113 for South Laurel while Alyssa Siler (114), Greenlee Ray (126), and Harper McKnight (137) rounded out the scoring for the Lady Cardinals. Makayla Frazier finished with a 153 for Whitley County.
10th Region Girls Tournament
Team Results
1. Clay County 338, 2. Pulaski County 355, 3. Wayne County 383, 4. North Laurel 400, 5. South Laurel 464
Teams that participated but didn’t field enough players to compete for the region championship: Bell County, Corbin, Jackson County, McCreary Central, Southwestern, Somerset, and Whitley County.
10th Region Girls Tournament
Individual Results
Corbin
Kimberlee Helton 89
Brooke Elliott 100
Hannah Perry 139
North Laurel
Kinsley Blair 96
Kendall Hacker 98
Amelia Anderson 102
Haley Griebel 104
Callie Feltner 126
South Laurel
Emily Cox 111
Morgan Jackson 113
Alyssa Siler 114
Greenlee Ray 126
Harper McKnight 137
Whitley County
Caylie Mayne 113
Makayla Frazier 153
