LEXINGTON -- The Kentucky Football Coaches Association has announced its Players of the Year and Coaches of the Year for each district in the state this past week.
Williamsburg's Gavon Thomas and Jerry Herron took home Class A, District 8 Player and Coach of the Year honors while Corbin's Tom Greer was named Class 4A, District 7 Coach of the Year.
Winners will be recognized Dec. 18-20 at the state championship games in Lexington. District winners are finalists for Player of the Year and Coach of the Year honors in each class.
Thomas has turned in an impressive senior season for the Yellow Jackets. He leads the team in receptions (27), receiving yards (849), and receiving touchdowns (13).
Herron has guided Williamsburg to a 5-2 record along with its fifth consecutive district title last after defeating Pineville, 49-13. The Yellow Jackets will host Nicholas County Friday with hopes of capturing another Class A, Region 4 championship.
Greer's first year as head coach at Corbin has been an impressive one. He's guided the Redhounds to eight straight wins. Corbin also won the Class 4A, District 7 championship after beating Knox Central 41-0 last week. The Redhounds will play for the Class 4A, Region 4 championship Friday when they travel to play defending state champion Johnson Central.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.