LEXINGTON — Corbin’s Eli Fischer and South Laurel’s Brayden Reed tied for third place in Saturday’s West Jessamine Invitational with both golfers shooting even-par, just three shots off from first-place winner Ethan Loghry (West Jessamine).
“Eli was fighting something in his swing all day and really did well to keep it at even-par," Corbin coach Nick Tankersley said. "I couldn’t be more proud of Eli and the way he hung in there and finished a good round. One thing I’ve been working hard with Eli is, the round isn’t over until it’s over and you're going to have bad holes but it’s the way you pick yourself up after a bad hole and finish your round."
Twenty-two teams participated in the event with South Laurel placing 11th overall (53-over par), and North Laurel turning in a 16th place finish by shooting a team total of 64-over par.
Both Corbin and Whitley County have one golfer apiece compete. The Colonels’ R.J. Osborne finished shooting 11-over par.
August Storm and Lucas Binder both led the Jaguars by shooting identical 13-over pars during the invitational.
A list of all of the team’s golfers is below;
Corbin (Did not compete for team title)
Eli Fischer Even
South Laurel (53-over par)
Brayden Reed Even
Parker Payne 14-over par
Josh Steele 19-over par
Jaxon Jervis 20-over par
Cody Smith 42-over par
North Laurel (64-over par)
August Storm 13-over par
Lucas Binder 13-over par
Kole Jervis 18-over par
Jack McCardle 20-over par
Nathan Edwards 24-over (DNF)
Whitley County (Did not compete for team title)
R.J. Osborne 11-over par
