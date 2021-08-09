PINEVILLE -- Corbin's Eli Fischer continued his impressive play and took home top individual honors after shooting 37 during Monday's match between Corbin, Jackson County, North Laurel, and Whitley County.
Fischer finished with two birdies and three bogeys and finished with a one over par which was good enough to take home medalist in the Redhounds' first match of the year.
"Eli started a little slow but really brought it home down the stretch to beat Whitley County's RJ Osborne, who was also having a nice round," Corbin coach Nick Tankersley said. "Eli's grit and determination allowed him to not give up and to finish strong."
Whitley County's RJ Osborne finished second with a 38 while North Laurel's Jack McArdle shot a 40 for a third place finish.
The Jaguars won the overall match with a team score of 165 while Whitley County places second with a 173. Corbin turned in a third place effort with a 184 while Jackson County finished fourth with a 194.
"Parker Norvell had a pretty steady round shooting a 45," Tankersley said. "Also Ethan Mott, and Braeden Scalf had pretty solid days as well shooting their best rounds thus far. I'm proud of my team, they are getting better and having fun along the way and I couldn't be happier with there growth."
Match Scores
1. North Laurel 165 -- Jack McArdle 40, Kole Jervis 41, Lucas Binder 42, August Storm 42, Brady Hensley 42
2. Whitley County 173 -- RJ Osborne 38, Trey Lawson 43, Ethan Bowlin 44, Landon Siler 48, Caleb Strickland 49
3. Corbin 184 -- Eli Fischer 37, Parker Norvell 45, Braedan Scalf 48, Ethan Mott 49, Bradyn Parmon 51
4. Jackson County 194 -- Josiah Tyra 41, Joey Vickers 47, Micah Summers 52, Jackson Lakes 53, Tydus Summers 54
