Corbin's Fischer places first in four-team golf match

LONDON — South Laurel, Corbin, and Whitley County participated in a four-team match with Jackson County this past Friday with the Generals coming away with the win.
Jackson County placed first with a 175 while South Laurel finished second with a 183. Corbin turned in a 188 while Whitley County finished with a 191.
Corbin’s Eli Fischer earned top honors with a first-place 39 while teammates Zach Troglen (46), Jimbo Ledford (50, Nic Osborne (51), Dylan Prewitt (52), Lee Vance (53), Camden Harris (53), Bradyn Parmon (57), Parker Norvell (60), Ethan Mott (62) and Braeden Scalf (63) turned in solid efforts.
Brayden Reed’s 42 led South Laurel while Ashton Garland (44), Jaxon Jervis (48), Trey Jackson (49), Ethan Durham (50), Cole Harville (53), Joshua Steele (57), Parker Payne (60), Cody Smith (67), Jeremiah Smith (69), Caden Jones (70), Luke Brown (72) and Christian Clary (80) followed.
Whitley County was led by RJ Osborne’s 43 while Trey Lawson (46), Caleb Bennett (49), Ethan Bowlin (53) followed.
