LONDON — Corbin’s Eli Fischer turned in another impressive effort in the SEKGC Tournament by finishing with a 36 on Monday and a 34 on Tuesday to finish with a two-under-par 70 which placed him second overall.
He was also able to take home the SEKGC Player of the Year while also making the All-Conference First Team.
“This is what I’ve been talking about all year, his hard work and determination have definitely paid off,” Corbin coach Nick Tankersley said. “As a team, we fell short this year in our conference but as I’ve been saying all year, we are getting better and have a lot to look forward to.
“Parker Norvell also brought home some honors as he made the third team all-conference,” he added. “Parker has really shown me he wants to get better and take next year's team under his wing. I’m so proud of how far Parker has come, he’s been putting in the work and it’s paying off now.”
