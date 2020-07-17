CORBIN — Corbin High School junior Eli Fischer is turning heads on the golf course.
He recently won the Bluegrass Junior Amateur Golf Tournament at the Bardstown Country Club in Bardstown and followed with an impressive effort in one of the most prestigious tournaments in the state — the Kentucky State Jr. Amateur at Boone’s Trace National Golf Club in Richmond.
The two-day Bluegrass Junior Amateur Golf Tournament tournament hosted top players from around the state in various age divisions.
Fischer's age division played the Bardstown Country Club at 6,782 yards. He finished his first round at a solid one-under-par at 71. He finished the round strong with a birdie on the 18th hole which was a long 593-yard par 5.
Fischer entered the second day with a two-stroke lead. The course played tougher and Fischer finished the day with a 78 to finish at +5 for the tournament.
He lost his lead to Louisville Trinity’s Andres Olson on the last hole which forced a sudden-death playoff. In the playoff, both players tied the first two holes. On the third playoff hole, which was a 140-yard par 3, surrounded mostly by water, Fischer hit his tee shot close to four feet from the pin. Olson two-putted for par while Fischer sank the four-footer for the birdie to win the inaugural Bluegrass Junior Amateur.
The following week, Fischer played in the Kentucky State Jr. Amateur at Boone’s Trace National Golf Club in Richmond.
The field included the top 92 players of 15-18-year-olds in the state. The course was playing at 6,659 yards from the back tees. Fischer played well the first day, finishing with an even-par of 72.
“My driver was great today, I had to scramble some around the greens but managed to finish this very hot and humid day at even,” he said. Fischer finished in 18th place after the first round. The second round was hot and humid with a noon tee-time.
Fischer went out and finished the first nine at two-over-par (38). The back nine got tougher in the heat with a double on 12 and bogies on 14, 17, and 18. He finished the day with a 79. Overall, he finished tied for 36th place in the tournament that is considered the top tournament for talent in the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.