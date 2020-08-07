CORBIN — With the soccer season now slated to begin Monday, Sept. 7 after the KHSAA’s announcement last week, Corbin boys soccer Coach Armando Cima is more than ready to see the season start.
“I'm not sure why we are waiting so long to start, but I am very encouraged by the attitude that KHSAA has that its programs will add a structure to having sports during this COVID-19 situation that will be the best way to move forward,” he said. “I am very excited about this season. I think we fell short of what we could accomplish last year and we look forward to getting that back on track.“
The KHSAA’s Board of Control vote to play the falls sports season was met with excitement once Cima’s players found out.
“The boys are very motivated and excited to play,” he said. “They are a good team that plays well together and each player knows that they can, and how to, contribute something positive to the game from their position — that is not a situation you find often in soccer in our area. They are excited to demonstrate that.”
Cima confirmed the decision to push the season’s start date to Sept. 7 will affect the number of games his team plays, but acknowledged the key is to try to keep the quality in the schedule high with the fewer games allowed.
“I think we will be able to get a good mix of teams that will challenge the team to progress and prepare for the postseason, which is always the goal of the regular season,” he said.
Cima also admitted he is “cautiously optimistic that we will play a season.”
“Plans can change,” he said. “That said, I am relieved they have alternate plans and hope no student-athlete has to miss another season as our kids in the spring did. I don't think there is any way we can be as prepared as we'd like with this schedule, but it is what it has to be to keep kids safe, so that is what we will do.“
With Cima “cautiously optimistic” about having a season, he said he and his coaches tend to talk to their players from a realistic perspective, about what they can control, and let them know progress is progress.
“We see them, and more importantly they see themselves, progressing in the technical ability and fitness and when we can have open play the benefit of that will show, whenever that is,” he said. “To say I am going to work hard because we get to play now is not the best approach. We try to always frame things in that manner for them.
“Coaches and players always want to compete at the same time you have to appreciate the time you have and use it to maximum advantage,” he added. “We will focus on the time we have left to prepare and try to hold the excitement to play at bay until we are closer to that time.”
