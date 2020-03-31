CORBIN — Corbin senior baseball player Caleb VanNorstran received exciting news this past week after being notified he had made the Rawlings-Perfect Game 2020 Senior Central Region Honorable Mention Team, which covers 13 states (Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin).
VanNorstran, who also plays travel ball for 5 Star Mafia Cincinnati, plays outfield for both Corbin and his travel team.
”I’m just thankful to be part of this group,” he said. “I was surprised. I’m not playing to be included on any list. I’m playing because I love the game.
“It’s pretty cool to be on this team,” VanNorstran added. "There have been lots of good players to make this list in the past. It’s an honor to be included.”
The annual teams highlight Rawlings’ and Perfect Game’s commitment to high school athletics and next-level players nationwide.
“With more than 450,000 high school baseball players in the nation, the Rawlings-Perfect Game Preseason All-American players represent the very best in their class,” said Mike Thompson, chief marketing officer for St. Louis-based Rawlings. “Rawlings and Perfect Game are synonymous with the game of baseball, and the preseason awards allow us to recognize and reward these elite athletes for their hard work and contribution to the game.”
The Rawlings-Perfect Game Preseason All-Region selections comprise players from nine regions around the country.
Rawlings-Perfect Game Preseason All-American honorees are the top 150 players from the All-Region pool. Each recipient is named on one of three, 50-man roster national teams.
“To receive the Rawlings-Perfect Game Preseason All-American or All-Region Award is a tremendous achievement for these high school student-athletes,” said Jerry Ford, president of Cedar Rapids, IA-based Perfect Game. “We are proud to recognize their talent as they prepare for their careers playing collegiate or professional baseball.”
