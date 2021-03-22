SOMERSET— The Corbin boys’ and girls’ track teams continue to shine after turning in impressive results at this past weekend’s Warrior Invitational.
The Lady Redhounds turned in a first-place effort, finishing with 101 points while the Redhounds managed to slip past host Southwestern with 108.5 points. Williamsburg placed sixth with 58 points while South Laurel (7th, 49), and Whitley County (13th, eight), followed.
Corbin, Ryle (91 points), Somerset (88), Pulaski County (78), and North Laurel (70), rounded out the top five teams on the girls’ side, while Corbin, Southwestern (105.5), North Laurel (101, Ryle (93), and Somerset (61) rounded out the top five teams on the boys’ side.
South Laurel finished eighth with 44 points while Williamsburg (11th, 30.5), and Whitley County (13th, six) followed.
Girls Individual Finishes
Corbin
100 METER DASH
14.21 Taylor French 3rd
15.03 Olivia Jones 6th
200 METER DASH
30.48 SB Maddie Jo Russell 7th
30.83 SB Olivia Jones 8th
400 METER DASH
1:12.65 Olivia Jones 4th
1:18.15 Grace Gibson 7th
800 METER RUN
2:57.69 Riley Childers 6th
2:59.87 Sophy Jones 7th
1600 METER RUN
6:24.50 Mary Hope Jackson 6th
6:26.39 Jaycee Frye 7th
3200 METER RUN
13:48.05 Jaycee Frye 3rd
13:53.63 Mary Hope Jackson 5th
100 METER HURDLES
19.59 Clara Finneseth 2nd
21.19 Lauren Steely 4th
300 METER HURDLES
56.52 Lauren Steely 4th
56.77 Clara Finneseth 5th
4X100 METER RELAY
56.91 Relay Team 2nd
4X200 METER RELAY
2:04.39 Relay Team 5th
4X800 METER RELAY
11:28.96 Relay Team 3rd
HIGH JUMP
4-10 Maddie Jo Russell 1st
4-4 Clara Finneseth 5th
LONG JUMP
15-11 Maddie Jo Russell 2nd
13-11 Kami Garland 4th
TRIPLE JUMP
28-4 Kami Garland 4th
DISCUS
60-9 Ashten Carter 4th
56-3 Kaitlyn Will 8th
SHOT PUT
23-4 Ashten Carter 6th
21-4 Kaitlyn Will 11th
North Laurel
100 METER DASH
14.69 Haley Griebel 9th
200 METER DASH
28.84 Davie Smith 5th
800 METER RUN
2:28.95 Olivia Rudder 2nd
1600 METER RUN
6:21.66 Kennedy Sizemore 9th
6:39.45 Riley Vickers 14th
3200 METER RUN
13:03.98 Taylor Allen 1st
300 METER HURDLES
57.92 Kennedy Sizemore 6th
4X100 METER RELAY
57.67 Relay Team 3rd
4X200 METER RELAY
2:01.14 Relay Team 2nd
4X400 METER RELAY
4:45.75 Relay Team 5th
4X800 METER RELAY
11:20.76 Relay Team 2nd
HIGH JUMP
4-0 Kinsley Blair 9th
LONG JUMP
13-0.5 Lauren Kizito 7th
DISCUS
61-5 Mea Anderson 3rd
51-11 Chelsey Hammons 11th
SHOT PUT
27-5 Mea Anderson 3rd
24- Chelsey Hammons 4th
South Laurel
100 METER DASH
16.53 Emma Flynn 17th
16.76 Haley Harris 19th
200 METER DASH
35.92 Haley Harris 20th
400 METER DASH
1:12.49 Autumn Bales 5th
1:17.57 Reagan Messer 11th
800 METER RUN
2:18.09 Phoebe McCowan 1st
3:12.85 Hannah Tapscott 17th
1600 METER RUN
5:15.81 Phoebe McCowan 1st
6:50.47 Hannah Tapscott 15th
3200 METER RUN
18:45.85 Isabella DeRose 11th
300 METER HURDLES
1:05.67 Autumn Howard 8th
4X100 METER RELAY
1:08.90 Relay Team 9th
4X200 METER RELAY
2:16.88 Relay Team 9th
4X400 METER RELAY
4:53.48 Relay Team 6th
LONG JUMP
13-3 Autumn Bales 6th
10-10 Mallorie Perkins 10th
DISCUS
93-1 Grace Leis 1st
53-6 Klee Smith 10th
SHOT PUT
27-8 Grace Leis 2nd
22-0 Klee Smith 9th
Whitley County
200 METER DASH
46.12 Makena Miniard 23rd
400 METER DASH
1:32.46 Makena Miniard 20th
1600 METER RUN
7:10.11 Abigail Cupp 17th
3200 METER RUN
15:57.69 Abigail Cupp 9th
100 METER HURDLES
20.20 Abby Stone 3rd
300 METER HURDLES
59.41 Abby Stone 7th
Williamsburg
200 METER DASH
28.73 SB Mikkah Siler 4th
400 METER DASH
1:13.82 Jamie Moses 5th
800 METER RUN
2:37.39 Nevaeh Warren 3rd
1600 METER RUN
5:54.63 Nevaeh Warren 3rd
7:19.06 Ryan Fields 8th
100 METER HURDLES
18.46 SB Lylah Mattingly 1st
300 METER HURDLES
52.71 SB Lylah Mattingly 1st
4X100 METER RELAY
1:03.77 Relay Team 8th
4X200 METER RELAY
2:11.88 Relay Team 7th
4X400 METER RELAY
4:37.22 Relay Team 3rd
4X800 METER RELAY
12:45.59 Relay Team 6th
HIGH JUMP
4-8 Mikkah Siler 3rd
LONG JUMP
13-9 Lylah Mattingly 5th
9-8 Sabrina Lewis 13th
POLE VAULT
5-6 Ashley Chapman 1st
DISCUS
58-7 Alyssa Chinn 6th
57-9 Bethany Stephens 7th
SHOT PUT
22-0 Alyssa Chinn 8th
18-9 Bethany Stephens 14th
-----------
Boys Individual Finishes
Corbin
100 METER DASH
11.85 Evan McCrickard 1st
200 METER DASH
23.36 Evan McCrickard 1st
23.89 Treyveon Longmire 3rd
400 METER DASH
56.38 Tye Stevens 1st
57.90 Hunter Newberry 2nd
800 METER RUN
2:16.42 Andon Asher 8th
2:20.28 Connor Messer 12th
1600 METER RUN
5:01.64 John Hail 3rd
5:03.41 Jonah Black 4th
3200 METER RUN
10:56.55 John Hail 4th
10:58.35 Jonah Black 6th
110 METER HURDLES
22.78 Sam Edwards 4th
23.22 Alex Miller 6th
300 METER HURDLES
52.64 Alex Miller 5th
55.77 Sam Edwards 7th
4X100 METER RELAY
46.36 Relay Team 2nd
4X200 METER RELAY
1:42.86 Relay Team 3rd
4X400 METER RELAY
3:51.24 Relay Team 1st
4X800 METER RELAY
9:04.81 Relay Team 1st
HIGH JUMP
5-2 Connor Messer 3rd
LONG JUMP
20-3 Treyveon Longmire 2nd
14-4 Brady Lanham 18th
TRIPLE JUMP
37-5.5 Hunter Newberry 2nd
26-5 Dylan Stacy 10th
DISCUS
91-11 Josh Jackson 5th
84-4 Troy Faulkner 9th
73-5 Brayden Reynolds 13th
SHOT PUT
38-6 Josh Jackson 3rd
37-4 Troy Faulkner 5th
32-4 Brayden Reynolds 18th
North Laurel
100 METER DASH
11.85 Gamarious Isby 1st
12.01 Grant Woods 5th
200 METER DASH
27.05 Austin Johnson 12th
27.52 Henry Chappell 14th
400 METER DASH
55.21 Alex Garcia 1st
1:07.66 Ethan Medlock 16th
800 METER RUN
2:20.40 Aspen Sizemore 14th
1600 METER RUN
5:10.58 Cole Osborne 12th
5:28.74 Xander Harris 17th
3200 METER RUN
11:44.75 Tommy Monhollen 8th
12:03.73 Josh Hoskins 12th
110 METER HURDLES
19.76 Austin Johnson 5th
20.27 Henry Chappell 7th
300 METER HURDLES
51.07 Justin Johnson 6th
4X100 METER RELAY
48.04 Relay Team 4th
4X200 METER RELAY
1:38.73 Relay Team 2nd
4X400 METER RELAY
3:48.65 Relay Team 1st
4X800 METER RELAY
9:20.82 Relay Team 4th
LONG JUMP
19-10.5 Alex Garcia 3rd
15-1.25 Tucker Warren 15th
POLE VAULT
9-0 Grant Woods 2nd
8-0 Aspen Sizemore 4th
DISCUS
123-8 Luke Robinson 1st
74-2 Caleb Middleton 12th
SHOT PUT
39-11 Luke Robinson 2nd
36-10 Connor Sizemore 7th
South Laurel
100 METER DASH
14.17 Riley Spitser 23rd
17.02 Lucas Epperson 26th
200 METER DASH
25.10 Chris Greer 8th
30.05 Riley Spitser 25th
400 METER DASH
56.68 Will McCowan 5th
1:04.18 Josh Fee 13th
800 METER RUN
2:09.07 Jacob Tapscott 2nd
1600 METER RUN
4:50.16 Will Stanko 2nd
5:03.60 Jacob Tapscott 9th
3200 METER RUN
10:31.75 Will Stanko 2nd
300 METER HURDLES
1:01.65 Efrayim Deandrade 12th
4X100 METER RELAY
58.90 Relay Team 10th
4X200 METER RELAY
1:45.70 Relay Team 5th
4X400 METER RELAY
4:02.81 Relay Team 4th
4X800 METER RELAY
9:07.49 Relay Team 3rd
LONG JUMP
16-7.5 Cody Blevins 9th
14-4.25 Efrayim Deandrade 17th
SHOT PUT
22-10 Wally Garrett 23rd
Whitley County
100 METER DASH
13.75 SB Judson Grubb 20th
200 METER DASH
26.59 SB Peyton Anderson 10th
400 METER DASH
56.15 SB Austin Gibbs 3rd
1:05.48 John Dzialo 14th
800 METER RUN
3:10.33 Judson Grubb 25th
1600 METER RUN
5:30.95 Connor Partin 18th
5:54.33 Joshua Grubb 21st
4X400 METER RELAY
4:18.89 Relay Team 10th
DISCUS
73-1 Connor Dzialo 15th
63-6 Barrean LLewellyn 20th
SHOT PUT
29-1 Kolbe Hill 20th
28-0 Connor Dzialo 22nd
Williamsburg
100 METER DASH
12.23 Gavon Thomas 4th
12.31 Jayden Rainwater 5th
400 METER DASH
1:14.73 Caleb Cecil 6th
800 METER RUN
2:18.43 Robel Schwarz 11th
2:34.63 Nick Baird 18th
1600 METER RUN
5:19.87 Robel Schwarz 8th
5:45.93 Andrew Myers 10th
300 METER HURDLES
51.34 Max Rose 4th
53.32 Hunter Thomas 6th
4X100 METER RELAY
49.37 Relay Team 6th
4X200 METER RELAY
1:46.99 Relay Team 6th
4X400 METER RELAY
4:07.10 Relay Team 3rd
4X800 METER RELAY
10:03.36 Relay Team 7th
HIGH JUMP
5-2 Donovan Monhart 3rd
LONG JUMP
17-8.5 Ben Hale 5th
14-6.5 Gavon Thomas 16th
TRIPLE JUMP
26-5.5 Max Rose 9th
POLE VAULT
8-6 Ben Hale 1st
7-0 Mathew Davis 2nd
DISCUS
75-1 Alex Gamble 11th
73-3 Collin Taylor 14th
SHOT PUT
35-2 Collin Taylor 12th
34-9 Bronson Bates 13th
Warrior Invitational
Girls Team Scores
1. Corbin 101, 2. Ryle 91, 3. Somerset 88, 4. Pulaski County 78, 5. North Laurel 70, 6. Williamsburg 58, 7. South Laurel 49, 8. Southwestern 31, 9. Ryle B 31, 10. Bluegrass United Home School 16 11. Bell County 12, 12. Somerset Christian School 9, 13. Whitley County 8, 14. McCreary Central 3, 15. Casey County 2
Boys Team Scores
1. Corbin 108.50, 2. Southwestern 105.50, 3. North Laurel 101, 4. Ryle 93, 5. Somerset 61, 6. Pulaski County 55, No. 7 Bell County 50.50, 8. South Laurel 44, 9. Williamsburg 30.50, 10. Casey County 12, 11. Southwestern B 11, 12. Russell County 10, 13. Whitley County 6, 14. Bluegrass United Home School 6, 15. Ryle B 3, 16. McCreary Central 2.
