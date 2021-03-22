TT

SOMERSET— The Corbin boys’ and girls’ track teams continue to shine after turning in impressive results at this past weekend’s Warrior Invitational.

The Lady Redhounds turned in a first-place effort, finishing with 101 points while the Redhounds managed to slip past host Southwestern with 108.5 points. Williamsburg placed sixth with 58 points while South Laurel (7th, 49), and Whitley County (13th, eight), followed.

Corbin, Ryle (91 points), Somerset (88), Pulaski County (78), and North Laurel (70), rounded out the top five teams on the girls’ side, while Corbin, Southwestern (105.5), North Laurel (101, Ryle (93), and Somerset (61) rounded out the top five teams on the boys’ side.

South Laurel finished eighth with 44 points while Williamsburg (11th, 30.5), and Whitley County (13th, six) followed.

Girls Individual Finishes

Corbin

100 METER DASH

14.21 Taylor French 3rd

15.03 Olivia Jones 6th

200 METER DASH

30.48 SB Maddie Jo Russell 7th

30.83 SB Olivia Jones 8th

400 METER DASH

1:12.65 Olivia Jones 4th

1:18.15 Grace Gibson 7th

800 METER RUN

2:57.69 Riley Childers 6th

2:59.87 Sophy Jones 7th

1600 METER RUN

6:24.50 Mary Hope Jackson 6th

6:26.39 Jaycee Frye 7th

3200 METER RUN

13:48.05 Jaycee Frye 3rd

13:53.63 Mary Hope Jackson 5th

100 METER HURDLES

19.59 Clara Finneseth 2nd

21.19 Lauren Steely 4th

300 METER HURDLES

56.52 Lauren Steely 4th

56.77 Clara Finneseth 5th

4X100 METER RELAY

56.91 Relay Team 2nd

4X200 METER RELAY

2:04.39 Relay Team 5th

4X800 METER RELAY

11:28.96 Relay Team 3rd

HIGH JUMP

4-10 Maddie Jo Russell 1st

4-4 Clara Finneseth 5th

LONG JUMP

15-11 Maddie Jo Russell 2nd

13-11 Kami Garland 4th

TRIPLE JUMP

28-4 Kami Garland 4th

DISCUS

60-9 Ashten Carter 4th

56-3 Kaitlyn Will 8th

SHOT PUT

23-4 Ashten Carter 6th

21-4 Kaitlyn Will 11th

North Laurel

100 METER DASH

14.69 Haley Griebel 9th

200 METER DASH

28.84 Davie Smith 5th

800 METER RUN

2:28.95 Olivia Rudder 2nd

1600 METER RUN

6:21.66 Kennedy Sizemore 9th

6:39.45 Riley Vickers 14th

3200 METER RUN

13:03.98 Taylor Allen 1st

300 METER HURDLES

57.92 Kennedy Sizemore 6th

4X100 METER RELAY

57.67 Relay Team 3rd

4X200 METER RELAY

2:01.14 Relay Team 2nd

4X400 METER RELAY

4:45.75 Relay Team 5th

4X800 METER RELAY

11:20.76 Relay Team 2nd

HIGH JUMP

4-0 Kinsley Blair 9th

LONG JUMP

13-0.5 Lauren Kizito 7th

DISCUS

61-5 Mea Anderson 3rd

51-11 Chelsey Hammons 11th

SHOT PUT

27-5 Mea Anderson 3rd

24- Chelsey Hammons 4th

South Laurel

100 METER DASH

16.53 Emma Flynn 17th

16.76 Haley Harris 19th

200 METER DASH

35.92 Haley Harris 20th

400 METER DASH

1:12.49 Autumn Bales 5th

1:17.57 Reagan Messer 11th

800 METER RUN

2:18.09 Phoebe McCowan 1st

3:12.85 Hannah Tapscott 17th

1600 METER RUN

5:15.81 Phoebe McCowan 1st

6:50.47 Hannah Tapscott 15th

3200 METER RUN

18:45.85 Isabella DeRose 11th

300 METER HURDLES

1:05.67 Autumn Howard 8th

4X100 METER RELAY

1:08.90 Relay Team 9th

4X200 METER RELAY

2:16.88 Relay Team 9th

4X400 METER RELAY

4:53.48 Relay Team 6th

LONG JUMP

13-3 Autumn Bales 6th

10-10 Mallorie Perkins 10th

DISCUS

93-1 Grace Leis 1st

53-6 Klee Smith 10th

SHOT PUT

27-8 Grace Leis 2nd

22-0 Klee Smith 9th

Whitley County

200 METER DASH

46.12 Makena Miniard 23rd

400 METER DASH

1:32.46 Makena Miniard 20th

1600 METER RUN

7:10.11 Abigail Cupp 17th

3200 METER RUN

15:57.69 Abigail Cupp 9th

100 METER HURDLES

20.20 Abby Stone 3rd

300 METER HURDLES

59.41 Abby Stone 7th

Williamsburg

200 METER DASH

28.73 SB Mikkah Siler 4th

400 METER DASH

1:13.82 Jamie Moses 5th

800 METER RUN

2:37.39 Nevaeh Warren 3rd

1600 METER RUN

5:54.63 Nevaeh Warren 3rd

7:19.06 Ryan Fields 8th

100 METER HURDLES

18.46 SB Lylah Mattingly 1st

300 METER HURDLES

52.71 SB Lylah Mattingly 1st

4X100 METER RELAY

1:03.77 Relay Team 8th

4X200 METER RELAY

2:11.88 Relay Team 7th

4X400 METER RELAY

4:37.22 Relay Team 3rd

4X800 METER RELAY

12:45.59 Relay Team 6th

HIGH JUMP

4-8 Mikkah Siler 3rd

LONG JUMP

13-9 Lylah Mattingly 5th

9-8 Sabrina Lewis 13th

POLE VAULT

5-6 Ashley Chapman 1st

DISCUS

58-7 Alyssa Chinn 6th

57-9 Bethany Stephens 7th

SHOT PUT

22-0 Alyssa Chinn 8th

18-9 Bethany Stephens 14th

Boys Individual Finishes

Corbin

100 METER DASH

11.85 Evan McCrickard 1st

200 METER DASH

23.36 Evan McCrickard 1st

23.89 Treyveon Longmire 3rd

400 METER DASH

56.38 Tye Stevens 1st

57.90 Hunter Newberry 2nd

800 METER RUN

2:16.42 Andon Asher 8th

2:20.28 Connor Messer 12th

1600 METER RUN

5:01.64 John Hail 3rd

5:03.41 Jonah Black 4th

3200 METER RUN

10:56.55 John Hail 4th

10:58.35 Jonah Black 6th

110 METER HURDLES

22.78 Sam Edwards 4th

23.22 Alex Miller 6th

300 METER HURDLES

52.64 Alex Miller 5th

55.77 Sam Edwards 7th

4X100 METER RELAY

46.36 Relay Team 2nd

4X200 METER RELAY

1:42.86 Relay Team 3rd

4X400 METER RELAY

3:51.24 Relay Team 1st

4X800 METER RELAY

9:04.81 Relay Team 1st

HIGH JUMP

5-2 Connor Messer 3rd

LONG JUMP

20-3 Treyveon Longmire 2nd

14-4 Brady Lanham 18th

TRIPLE JUMP

37-5.5 Hunter Newberry 2nd

26-5 Dylan Stacy 10th

DISCUS

91-11 Josh Jackson 5th

84-4 Troy Faulkner 9th

73-5 Brayden Reynolds 13th

SHOT PUT

38-6 Josh Jackson 3rd

37-4 Troy Faulkner 5th

32-4 Brayden Reynolds 18th

North Laurel

100 METER DASH

11.85 Gamarious Isby 1st

12.01 Grant Woods 5th

200 METER DASH

27.05 Austin Johnson 12th

27.52 Henry Chappell 14th

400 METER DASH

55.21 Alex Garcia 1st

1:07.66 Ethan Medlock 16th

800 METER RUN

2:20.40 Aspen Sizemore 14th

1600 METER RUN

5:10.58 Cole Osborne 12th

5:28.74 Xander Harris 17th

3200 METER RUN

11:44.75 Tommy Monhollen 8th

12:03.73 Josh Hoskins 12th

110 METER HURDLES

19.76 Austin Johnson 5th

20.27 Henry Chappell 7th

300 METER HURDLES

51.07 Justin Johnson 6th

4X100 METER RELAY

48.04 Relay Team 4th

4X200 METER RELAY

1:38.73 Relay Team 2nd

4X400 METER RELAY

3:48.65 Relay Team 1st

4X800 METER RELAY

9:20.82 Relay Team 4th

LONG JUMP

19-10.5 Alex Garcia 3rd

15-1.25 Tucker Warren 15th

POLE VAULT

9-0 Grant Woods 2nd

8-0 Aspen Sizemore 4th

DISCUS

123-8 Luke Robinson 1st

74-2 Caleb Middleton 12th

SHOT PUT

39-11 Luke Robinson 2nd

36-10 Connor Sizemore 7th

South Laurel

100 METER DASH

14.17 Riley Spitser 23rd

17.02 Lucas Epperson 26th

200 METER DASH

25.10 Chris Greer 8th

30.05 Riley Spitser 25th

400 METER DASH

56.68 Will McCowan 5th

1:04.18 Josh Fee 13th

800 METER RUN

2:09.07 Jacob Tapscott 2nd

1600 METER RUN

4:50.16 Will Stanko 2nd

5:03.60 Jacob Tapscott 9th

3200 METER RUN

10:31.75 Will Stanko 2nd

300 METER HURDLES

1:01.65 Efrayim Deandrade 12th

4X100 METER RELAY

58.90 Relay Team 10th

4X200 METER RELAY

1:45.70 Relay Team 5th

4X400 METER RELAY

4:02.81 Relay Team 4th

4X800 METER RELAY

9:07.49 Relay Team 3rd

LONG JUMP

16-7.5 Cody Blevins 9th

14-4.25 Efrayim Deandrade 17th

SHOT PUT

22-10 Wally Garrett 23rd

Whitley County

100 METER DASH

13.75 SB Judson Grubb 20th

200 METER DASH

26.59 SB Peyton Anderson 10th

400 METER DASH

56.15 SB Austin Gibbs 3rd

1:05.48 John Dzialo 14th

800 METER RUN

3:10.33 Judson Grubb 25th

1600 METER RUN

5:30.95 Connor Partin 18th

5:54.33 Joshua Grubb 21st

4X400 METER RELAY

4:18.89 Relay Team 10th

DISCUS

73-1 Connor Dzialo 15th

63-6 Barrean LLewellyn 20th

SHOT PUT

29-1 Kolbe Hill 20th

28-0 Connor Dzialo 22nd

Williamsburg

100 METER DASH

12.23 Gavon Thomas 4th

12.31 Jayden Rainwater 5th

400 METER DASH

1:14.73 Caleb Cecil 6th

800 METER RUN

2:18.43 Robel Schwarz 11th

2:34.63 Nick Baird 18th

1600 METER RUN

5:19.87 Robel Schwarz 8th

5:45.93 Andrew Myers 10th

300 METER HURDLES

51.34 Max Rose 4th

53.32 Hunter Thomas 6th

4X100 METER RELAY

49.37 Relay Team 6th

4X200 METER RELAY

1:46.99 Relay Team 6th

4X400 METER RELAY

4:07.10 Relay Team 3rd

4X800 METER RELAY

10:03.36 Relay Team 7th

HIGH JUMP

5-2 Donovan Monhart 3rd

LONG JUMP

17-8.5 Ben Hale 5th

14-6.5 Gavon Thomas 16th

TRIPLE JUMP

26-5.5 Max Rose 9th

POLE VAULT

8-6 Ben Hale 1st

7-0 Mathew Davis 2nd

DISCUS

75-1 Alex Gamble 11th

73-3 Collin Taylor 14th

SHOT PUT

35-2 Collin Taylor 12th

34-9 Bronson Bates 13th

Warrior Invitational

Girls Team Scores

1. Corbin 101, 2. Ryle 91, 3. Somerset 88, 4. Pulaski County 78, 5. North Laurel 70, 6. Williamsburg 58, 7. South Laurel 49, 8. Southwestern 31, 9. Ryle B 31, 10. Bluegrass United Home School 16 11. Bell County 12, 12. Somerset Christian School 9, 13. Whitley County 8, 14. McCreary Central 3, 15. Casey County 2

Boys Team Scores

1. Corbin 108.50, 2. Southwestern 105.50, 3. North Laurel 101, 4. Ryle 93, 5. Somerset 61, 6. Pulaski County 55, No. 7 Bell County 50.50, 8. South Laurel 44, 9. Williamsburg 30.50, 10. Casey County 12, 11. Southwestern B 11, 12. Russell County 10, 13. Whitley County 6, 14. Bluegrass United Home School 6, 15. Ryle B 3, 16. McCreary Central 2.

