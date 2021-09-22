LOUISVILLE — The Corbin boys’ and girls’ cross country teams participated in one of the toughest meets of the season Saturday while placing ninth and 10th respectively in the Trinity/Valkyrie Invitational.
The Redhounds turned in a ninth-place effort by finishing with 232 points while the Lady Redhounds finished 10th with 221 points.
Connor Messer led the boys team with a 36th place finish with a time of 18:06.5 while Mary Jackson led the girls team with a 35th place effort, finishing with a time of 22:33.2.
For complete results of Corbin’s boys’ and girls’ cross country teams, see below.
Trinity/Valkyrie Invitational
Girls Team Results
1. Lee’s Summit West 62, 2. Eastern 72, 3. Villa Madonna 99, 4. Male 142, 5. Dixie Heights 173, 6. Atherton 200, 7. Notre Dame 209, 8. Conner 211, 9. St. Henry 212, 10. Corbin 221, 11. Beechwood 252, 12. Louisville Collegiate 264, 13. Frederick Douglass 328, 14. Bardstown 358, 15. Providence 469, 15. Shelby County 469.
Girls Individual Results
Corbin (10th, 221 points)
35th Mary Jackson 22:33.2
48th Sophy Jones 22:59.2
54th Jaycee Frye 23:06.7
78th Alex Herren 24:04.7
83rd Mary Simons 24:14.6
Boys Team Results
1. Raymore Paculiar 27, 2. Lafayette 180, 3. Campbell County 191, 4. Highlands Latin 195, 5. Cov. Cath 202, 6. Forest Park 211, 7. South Warren 215, 8. Paul Dunbar 231, 9. Corbin 232, 10. Louisville Collegiate 234, 11. Dixie Heights 240, 12 Madison Central 279, 13. Atherton 321, 14. Kentucky Country Day 369, 15. Beechwood 402, 16. Fairdale 407, 17. Frederick Douglass 455, 18. Western Hills 463, 19. Shelby County 477, 20. Trimble County 519, 21. GRC 530, 22. Bardstown 600, 23. DeSales 668
Boys Individual Results
Corbin (9th, 232 points)
36th Connor Messer 18:06.5
50th Nolan Brock 18:30.1
58th Ethan Slone 18:40.1
72nd Andon Asher 19:07.9
79th Kaleb Terrell 19:19.2
85th Christopher Rose 19:28.4
100th Gabe Mahan 19:54.23
