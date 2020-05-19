CORBIN — Corbin boys and girls track coach Tyler Harris has a combined 16 seniors on his two teams, and both groups had high expectations in leading their respective track teams to successful seasons this spring.
They were denied the opportunity to do so, though, due to the COVID-19 pandemic canceling the spring sports season in the state.
Senior members of the boys' team are Cole Shelton, Jake Steely, Logan Bargo, Zack Horvath, Evin McNew, Chris Barwick, Jaken Noell, Azriel Garland, and Nick Yeager while senior members of the girls' team are Marisa Scott, Anna Storms, Mattie Lewis, Bailee Jo Stewart, Rachel Peace, Macie McDaniel, and Kortlynn Miles.
“Some are experienced, some are new,” Harris said of his seniors. “Some would have played a big role, some a smaller one, but they’re all important to the team in their way. It doesn’t necessarily always show up in a particular performance but in the way that they lead, how hard they work, and in the attitude that they have. Setting the tone for practice and being a positive light is just as crucial as scoring points. All of these kids are strong, smart, and dedicated. I was looking forward to coaching them but now I’ll look forward to seeing the success that they bring themselves in their future endeavors.
“The final season of their high school career is lost,” he added. “It’s a tough, tough pill to swallow. The shot at a region title, to qualify and compete at state, all gone. I hate it for them. This senior group are great leaders and they were working so hard. They are the ones who set the tone and a big reason why our preseason had gone so well. I was looking forward to seeing them compete.”
Harris said his 16 seniors were a “wonderful group of kids” that have been fun to coach and reliable throughout their time in the track team.
“I will always appreciate their approach and dedication to the team,” he said. “They have all been so respectful and receptive of me and my staff. This is a reliable group and they have been really fun to coach and easy to believe in. They will do great things because of the great character they show and the great people they are.
“They have been in my thoughts and prayers over the last several weeks and will continue to be,” Harris added. “Seniors, I am saddened for you about how your high school career will end but I know there are better things for you on the horizon. Thank you for your commitment. The coaches and I appreciate everything you’ve done for us and your hard work and effort. I hope some of what you learned will benefit you in the future as you pursue your goals and dreams. Each of you are special.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.