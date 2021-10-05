HARLAN — Corbin’s boys and girls cross country teams brought home first place finishes in Saturday’s Black Bear Invitational/Area 9 Championships.
The win was the Redhounds second in a row. They finished with 25 points while Harlan County 64 points), South Laurel (82), Williamsburg 91, and Bell County followed (108).
The Lady Redhounds totaled 40 points while Harlan County (55), Lynn Camp (77), South Laurel (101), Williamsburg (102), and Harlan (124) followed.
Corbin’s Sean Simons won the boys’ race with a time of 17:08.10. Teammates John Hail (3rd), Jonah Black (6th), Andon Asher (7th), and Connor Messer (8th) each finished in the top 10.
South Laurel’s Will Stanko placed second with a time of 17:22.00 while teammate Jacob Tapscott placed fourth.
Logan Brock led Lynn Camp with a ninth-place finish (18:50.78) while Danny Ellis finished 10th (18:54.02) for Williamsburg.
On the girls’ side, Lynn Camp’s Abby Mabe took home first place honors with a time of 21:52.69. Teammate Lauren Partin turned in a ninth-place effort (23:59.87).
Corbin’s Jaycee Frye continued to impress with a second-place effort with a time of 22:15.00. Lady Redhound runner Alex Herron finished fourth (22:35.28), while teammates Mary Simons (5th, 22:58.31) and Sophy Jones (6th, 22:35.31) followed.
Rose Stanko led South Laurel with a seventh-place effort (23:42.53) while Heaven Warren led Williamsburg with an eighth-place finish (23:56.15).
Black Bear Invitational/Area 9 Championships
Boys Team Results
1. Corbin 25, 2. Harlan County 64, 3. South Laurel 82, 4. Williamsburg 91, 5. Bell County 108
Boys Individual Results
Corbin
1st Sean Simons 17:08.10
3rd John Hail 17:32.00
6th Jonah Black 18:14.12
7th Andon Asher 18:20.55
8th Connor Messer 18:49.98
11th Nolan Brock 19:22.72
13th Ethan Slone 19:35.03
Lynn Camp (didn’t field enough runners to compete for team championship)
9th Logan Brock 18:50.78
27th Landon White 21:09.34
36th Clayton White 25:53.38
South Laurel
2nd Will Stanko 17:22.00
4th Jacob Tapscott 17:43.21
25th Riley Lewis 20:59.91
30th Lukas Johnson 23:01.03
32nd Lucas Epperson 23:21.31
34th Riley Spitser 24:31:41
Williamsburg
10th Danny Ellis 18:54.02
14th Alex Coleman 19:40.50
19th Henry Bowling 20:02.50
24th Evan Ellis 20:45.00
35th Ethan Moses 25:41.09
Girls Team Results
1. Corbin 40, 2. Harlan County 55, 3. Lynn Camp 77, 4. South Laurel 101, 5. Williamsburg 102, 6. Harlan 124
Girls Individual Results
Corbin
2nd Jaycee Frye 22:15.00
4th Alex Herron 22:35.28
5th Mary Simons 22:58.31
6th Sophy Jones 22:35.31
24th Maddie Jo Russell 27:01.09
26th Savannah Mayer 27:43.15
Lynn Camp
1st Abby Mabe 21:52.69
9th Lauren Partin 23:59.87
21st Arabella Pennington 26:42.25
22nd Lillian Henize 26:51.44
28th Madison Weymers 29:35.41
33rd Kadence Huff 30:50.97
South Laurel
7th Rose Stanko 23:42.53
12th Autumn Bales 25:19.47
19th Hannah Tapscott 26:21.41
34th Devan Kersey 31:13.78
35th Skylar Lainhart 31:25.75
37th Autumn Whicker 31:57.25
Williamsburg
8th Heaven Warren 23:56.15
17th Emaly Powers 25:57.24
20th Ryan Fields 26:21.81
31st Madison Taylor 30:03.22
32nd Emma Meadors 30:40.91
39th Alyssa Boone 36:01.84
