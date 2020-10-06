LOUISVILLE — Corbin’s boys and girls cross country teams competed with some of the best teams across the state this past weekend during the Louisville Cross Country Classic, and once again turned in impressive results.
The Redhounds placed second overall with 79 points while the Lady Redhounds were tied for ninth place with 231 points.
“I was very happy with the results,” Corbin cross country coach Tyler Harris said. “We were able to come out and accomplish goals and do what we wanted to do for the most part. Regardless of what the team scores were, any time you have that many have kids running season bests and personal records at one meet it’s a good day.
“This sets us up for a strong finish to the season,” he added. “I’m pleased with the progress we are making and with what we did this weekend and knowing what we have left in the training plan I’m very confident in both teams.”
Corbin’s Sean Simons continued to shine, placing ninth overall on Saturday with a time of 16:42.4 while Austin Terrell finished with a time of 16:49.4 which placed him 10th. Jonah Black finished 18th (17:12.9) while John Hail (26th, 17:34.3), Andon Asher (41st, 18:00.2), Clem Sell (68th, 18:42.8), and Joaquin Pauig (74th, 18:53.5) followed.
Nancy Jackson (31st, 21:06.2) led the way for the Lady Redhounds while Hannah Morton (57th, 22:13.4), Lauren Faulkner (63rd, 22:31.0) Mary Simons (70th, 22:45.7), Mary Jackson (71st, 22:45.8), Alex Herren (72nd, 22:46.7), and Taylor French (78th, 23:12.9) followed.
Louisville Cross Country Classic
Boys team results
1. North Oldham 71, 2. Corbin 79, 3. South Oldham 97, 4. South Warren 140, 5. Meade County 164, 6. Greenwood 167, 7. Western Hills 185, 8. Christian Academy (Louisville) 213, 9. Muhlenberg County 223, 10. Simon Kenton 260, 11. McCracken County 264, 12. Bullitt East 280, 13. Collins 285, 14. Shelby County 348, 15. Christian Educational 421.
Boys Individual results
Corbin
9th Sean Simons 16:42.4
10th Austin Terrell 16:49.4
18th Jonah Black 17:12.9
26th John Hail 17:34.3
41st Andon Asher 18:00.2
68th Clem Sell 18:42.8
74th Joaquin Pauig 18:53.5
Girls team scores
1. Assumption 74, 2. Christian Academy (Louisville) 75, 3. South Warren 77, 4. South Oldham 112, 5. North Oldham 128, 6. Collins 163, 7. Greenwood 200, 8. Western Hills 224, 9. Corbin 231, 9. McCracken County 231, 11. Meade County 249, 12. Simon Kenton 288, 13. Muhlenberg County 390, 14. Shelby County 414.
Girls individual results
31st Nancy Jackson 21:06.2
57th Hannah Morton 22:13.4
63rd Lauren Faulkner 22:31.0
70th Mary Simons 22:45.7
71st Mary Jackson 22:45.8
72nd Alex Herren 22:46.7
78th Taylor French 23:12.9
