LONDON — Tyler Harris’ Corbin Redhound and Lady Redhound cross country teams dominated the action once again by capturing first-place honors in Friday’s North Laurel Invitational/Area 8 Meet.
The defending state champion Redhounds had five runners finish in the top 10 while earning 35 points. North Laurel placed second with 89 points while South Laurel turned in a third-place effort with 102 points. Whitley County (sixth place, 160 points), Williamsburg (eighth place, 174 points), and Lynn Camp (had four runners run) also competed in the meet.
Corbin was led by Sean Simons’ second-place effort while teammates Austin Terrell (third place), John Hail (fifth place), Jonah Black (sixth place), and Connor Messer (20th) each finished in the top 20.
North Laurel had two runners place in the top 20 with Cole Osborne placing eighth while Alex Garcia turned in a 12th place effort. South Laurel was led by Will Stanko’s fourth-place finish while teammates Jacob Tapscott (seventh place), and Jeremy Steele (10th place) each turned in top 20 finishes.
Williamsburg’s Andrew Myers placed 13th while Lynn Camp’s Ethan Blevins finished in 14th place, and Conner Partin placed 18th for Whitley County.
On the girls' side, Corbin placed first with 49 points while North Laurel wasn’t too far behind, finishing in second place with 75 points. South Laurel placed fifth with 134 points while Lynn Camp finished seventh (156 points) while Whitley County placed eighth (196 points). Williamsburg (had two runners run) also competed in the meet.
The Lady Redhounds had five runners place in the top 20 with Nancy Jane Jackson leading the way with a third-place effort while teammates Hannah Morton (sixth place), Jaycee Frye (11th place), Alex Herren (15th place), and Lauren Faulkner (19th place) following.
North Laurel’s Olivia Rudder finished second overall while Daniella Jackson, and Taylor Allen, finished 13th and 14th, respectively.
Lynn Camp’s Abby Mabe turned in a ninth-place effort while South Laurel’s Gracie Hoskins turned in a 16th place effort. Williamsburg’s Heaven Warren finished in 27th place while Whitley County’s Abigail Stone turned in a 32nd-place effort.
North Laurel Invitational/Area 8
Team Results
Girls
1. Corbin 49, 2. North Laurel 75, 3. Pulaski County 79, 4. Middlesboro 103, 5. South Laurel 134, 6. Lincoln County 139, 7. Lynn Camp 156, 8. Jackson County 182, Whitley County 196.
Corbin (Top 5 runners)
3rd Nancy Jane Jackson 21:23.50
6th Hannah Morton 21:52.22
11th Jaycee Frye 22:21.53
15th Alex Herren 23:03.81
19th Lauren Faulkner 23:21.86
North Laurel (Top 5 runners)
2nd Olivia Rudder 21:17.88
13th Daniella Jackson 22:34.62
14th Taylor Allen 23:02.47
25th Kennedy Sizemore 24:02.75
30th Riley Vickers 25:04.41
South Laurel (Top 5 runners)
16th Gracie Hoskins 23:14.94
23rd Lindsay Cox 23:46.72
36th Gracie Turner 25:34.15
40th Hannah Tapscott 26:03.12
44th Tiffany Greer 27:07.02
Lynn Camp (Top 5 runners)
9th Abby Mabe 22:14.44
37th Catori Bunch 25:38.97
47th Laren Partin 27:29.28
50th Arabella Pennington 27:55.30
51st Alissa Crumpler 28:06.66
Whitley County (Top 5 runners)
32nd Abigail Stone 25:19.31
39th Abigail Cupp 25:55.15
49th Amy Earls 27:46.11
58th Cali Nugent 29:48.88
67th Harley Huddleston 33:36.31
Williamsburg (Didn’t have enough runners to compete for team title)
27th Heaven Warren 24:17.09
45th Ryan Fields 27:14.34
Boys
1. Corbin 35, North Laurel 89, 3. South Laurel 102, 4. Bell County 104, 5. Lincoln County 149, 6. Whitley County 160, 7. Pulaski County 161, 8. Williamsburg 174, 9. Jackson County 180, 10. Middlesboro 202
Corbin (Top Five Runners Only)
2nd Sean Simons 16:49.18
3rd Austin Terrell 16:55.00
5th John Hail 17:10.34
6th Jonah Black 17:29.81
20th Connor Messer 19:34.78
North Laurel (Top Five Runners Only)
8th Cole Osborne 18:02.00
12th Alex Garcia 18:47.22
21st Jace King 19:35.09
22nd Justin Sparkman 19:35.50
29th Aspen Sizemore 19:49.43
South Laurel (Top Five Runners Only)
4th Will Stanko 17:04.00
7th Jacob Tapscott 17:33.84
10th Jeremy Steele 18:28.28
41st Chris Greer 21:15.06
47th Riley Lewis 21:40.12
Whitley County (Top Five Runners Only)
18th Connor Partin 19:29.59
34th Braden Lamdin 20:34.69
37th Joshua Grubb 20:50.47
39th Cooper Paul 20:57.31
44th Jackson Hess 21:25.12
Williamsburg (Top Five Runners Only)
13th Andrew Meyers 18:53.78
26th Alex Coleman 19:44.09
33rd Nick Baird 20:26.38
53rd Collin Taylor 22:03.53
61st Jacob Siler 22:48.15
Lynn Camp (Didn’t have enough runners to compete for team title)
14th Ethan Blevins 19:10.34
31st Logan Brock 20:15.66
35th Brent Kerby 20:39.25
46th Joseph Kerby 21:35.28
