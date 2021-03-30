Corbin's Allen and Shackleford compete in 2021 KHSAA Bowling Boys’ and Girls’ Individual State Championships

LOUISVILLE — Both Lauren Shackleford and Kevin Allen turned in impressive efforts during their stay in the 2021 KHSAA Bowling Boys’ and Girls’ Individual State Championships on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.
Allen turned in an 11th place finish while Shackleford placed 23rd.
Team events were held in the morning and singles events in the afternoon each day to decrease the number of people in the building at any given time due to restrictions from COVID-19. Crowds were down from previous years with each bowler only guaranteed four spectator tickets for their event.
But after tickets were dispersed to players, all remaining tickets were available to the general public. The boys’ team event sold out, but tickets remained available for all other divisions up to game time.
With regions just ending on Saturday, Allen and Shackleford made a quick turn around and headed to Louisville for state less than 24 hours after regions had ended. The format for the state championships was the same as regions but with different oil patterns.
On Monday, Allen was assigned lane 39 with the other three Region 8 state qualifiers. After a 10 minute warm-up, Allen bowled three qualifying games, moving to a fresh pair of lanes after each game. He bowled a 235 for his first game which would position him in the top eight. After adding in his scores from games two and three, Allen totaled a pin count of 606. The cutoff to advance to the top eight semifinals was 616. A score of 606 put Kevin in 11th place out of 32 participants, just 10 pins away from qualifying.
Shackleford began her state championship quest on Tuesday. She competed on lane 39 with the other Region 8 state qualifiers same as Allen was the day prior. Shackleford bowled a 185 for her first game which put her in ninth place after game one. She followed with a 161 for her second game. After a tough third game score of 134, Shackleford compiled a total pin count of 480, allowing her to place 23rd.
Allen and Shackleford, both seniors this year, did not have the finish they had hoped for but still represented Corbin High School and Region 8 well. Allen is only the second boy in Corbin High School history to qualify for the state championships. Although Shackleford had appeared in the girls’ team state championships with her team in 2016, 2018, and 2020, she is only the fourth girl in Corbin High School history to qualify for the girls’ individual state championships.
