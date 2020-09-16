CORBIN — Corbin High School’s boys and girls cross country teams made it a clean sweep on Saturday by placing first in both the boys and girls divisions in the Lynn Camp Invitational.

The Lady Redhounds won the girls division with 31 points while Harlan County followed with 69 points. Middlesboro (73 points), Lynn Camp (92), Williamsburg (97), and Whitley County (142) rounded out the six participating teams.

Corbin had four runners finish in the top 10 — Nancy Jane Jackson (third), Jaycee Frye (sixth), Mary Hope Jackson (eighth), and Alex Herren (10th). Lynn Camp’s Abby Made placed fifth while Nevaeh Warren was Williamsburg’s top runner with a seventh-place effort while Whitley County’s Abigail Cup finished 22nd.

On the boys’ side, Corbin dominated with six runners placing in the top 11. The Redhounds finished with 30 points while Harlan County (78), Western Hills (86), Bell County (96), Whitley County (120), Lynn Camp (134), Williamsburg (140), and Middlesboro (217) rounded out the eight participating teams.

Corbin’s Sean Simons (third), Austin Terrell (fourth), Jonah Black (5th), John Hail (eighth), And on Asher (10th), and Nolan Brock (11th) each finished in the top 11 for the Redhounds. Ethan Blevins led Lynn Camp with a 14th place finish while Whitley County’s Jacob Canada placed 12th and Williamsburg’s Andrew Myers finished in 15th place.

Lynn Camp Invitational

Girls Results

1. Corbin 31; 2. Harlan County 68; 3. Middlesboro 73; 4. Lynn Camp 92; 5. Williamsburg 97; 6. Whitley County 142.

Corbin

22:58.67 Nancy Jane Jackson 3rd

24:17.23 Jaycee Frye 6th

24:55.80 Mary Hope Jackson 8th

25:17.43 Alex Herren 10th

25:30.62 Lauren Faulkner 11th

25:45.12 Mary Simons 13th

Lynn Camp

23:46.11 Abby Mabe 5th

27:42.05 Laren Partin 18th

29:40.42 A. Pennington 25th

30:27.95 Alissa Crumpler 27th

34:09.79 Catori Bunch 37th

36:57.99 Halle Mills 43rd

38:17.69 Bella Blevins 44th

Whitley County

28:39.18 Abigail Cupp 22nd

30:40.49 Abigail Stone 28th

33:22.97 Cali Nugent 35th

36:05.15 Harley Huddleston 42nd

40:48.23 Hannah Crusenberry 45th

48:17.20 Caydence Wyrick 48th

Williamsburg

24:27.02 Nevaeh Warren 7th

27:57.92 Jamie Moses 19th

28:19.48 Ryan Fields 21st

31:41.69 Heaven Warren 31st

34:12.18 Adrianna Wagers 38th

35:50.44 Madison Taylor 41st

Lynn Camp Invitational

Boys Results

1. Corbin 30; 2. Harlan County 78; 3. Western Hills 86; 4. Bell County 96; 5. Whitley County 120; 6. Lynn Camp 134; 7. Williamsburg 140; 8. Middlesboro 217.

Corbin

18:01.31 Sean Simons 3rd

18:02.98 Austin Terrell4th

18:21.28 Jonah Black 5th

18:47.24 John Hail 8th

19:43.09 Andon Asher 10th

19:47.27 Nolan Brock 11th

Lynn Camp

20:32.31 Ethan Blevins 14th

21:00.05 Brent Kerby 16th

22:51.15 Derek Mosley 30th

23:36.70 Logan Brock 35th

25:07.58 Joseph Kerby 42nd

25:34.55 Jaden Stewart 45th

Whitley County

20:24.92 Jacob Canada 12th

21:53.74 Joshua Grubb 23rd

22:00.14 Cooper Paul 25th

22:01.17 Gavin Whitaker 26th

24:34.02 Braden Lambdin 38th

24:54.24 Jackson Hess 40th

Williamsburg

20:40.98 Andrew Myers 15th

21:32.83 Nick Baird 19th

23:10.67 Alex Coleman 33rd

23:56.52 Jacob Siler 37th

24:36.18 Collin Taylor 39th

25:57.78 Aiden Swanson 46th

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you