CORBIN — Corbin High School’s boys and girls cross country teams made it a clean sweep on Saturday by placing first in both the boys and girls divisions in the Lynn Camp Invitational.
The Lady Redhounds won the girls division with 31 points while Harlan County followed with 69 points. Middlesboro (73 points), Lynn Camp (92), Williamsburg (97), and Whitley County (142) rounded out the six participating teams.
Corbin had four runners finish in the top 10 — Nancy Jane Jackson (third), Jaycee Frye (sixth), Mary Hope Jackson (eighth), and Alex Herren (10th). Lynn Camp’s Abby Made placed fifth while Nevaeh Warren was Williamsburg’s top runner with a seventh-place effort while Whitley County’s Abigail Cup finished 22nd.
On the boys’ side, Corbin dominated with six runners placing in the top 11. The Redhounds finished with 30 points while Harlan County (78), Western Hills (86), Bell County (96), Whitley County (120), Lynn Camp (134), Williamsburg (140), and Middlesboro (217) rounded out the eight participating teams.
Corbin’s Sean Simons (third), Austin Terrell (fourth), Jonah Black (5th), John Hail (eighth), And on Asher (10th), and Nolan Brock (11th) each finished in the top 11 for the Redhounds. Ethan Blevins led Lynn Camp with a 14th place finish while Whitley County’s Jacob Canada placed 12th and Williamsburg’s Andrew Myers finished in 15th place.
Lynn Camp Invitational
Girls Results
1. Corbin 31; 2. Harlan County 68; 3. Middlesboro 73; 4. Lynn Camp 92; 5. Williamsburg 97; 6. Whitley County 142.
Corbin
22:58.67 Nancy Jane Jackson 3rd
24:17.23 Jaycee Frye 6th
24:55.80 Mary Hope Jackson 8th
25:17.43 Alex Herren 10th
25:30.62 Lauren Faulkner 11th
25:45.12 Mary Simons 13th
Lynn Camp
23:46.11 Abby Mabe 5th
27:42.05 Laren Partin 18th
29:40.42 A. Pennington 25th
30:27.95 Alissa Crumpler 27th
34:09.79 Catori Bunch 37th
36:57.99 Halle Mills 43rd
38:17.69 Bella Blevins 44th
Whitley County
28:39.18 Abigail Cupp 22nd
30:40.49 Abigail Stone 28th
33:22.97 Cali Nugent 35th
36:05.15 Harley Huddleston 42nd
40:48.23 Hannah Crusenberry 45th
48:17.20 Caydence Wyrick 48th
Williamsburg
24:27.02 Nevaeh Warren 7th
27:57.92 Jamie Moses 19th
28:19.48 Ryan Fields 21st
31:41.69 Heaven Warren 31st
34:12.18 Adrianna Wagers 38th
35:50.44 Madison Taylor 41st
Lynn Camp Invitational
Boys Results
1. Corbin 30; 2. Harlan County 78; 3. Western Hills 86; 4. Bell County 96; 5. Whitley County 120; 6. Lynn Camp 134; 7. Williamsburg 140; 8. Middlesboro 217.
Corbin
18:01.31 Sean Simons 3rd
18:02.98 Austin Terrell4th
18:21.28 Jonah Black 5th
18:47.24 John Hail 8th
19:43.09 Andon Asher 10th
19:47.27 Nolan Brock 11th
Lynn Camp
20:32.31 Ethan Blevins 14th
21:00.05 Brent Kerby 16th
22:51.15 Derek Mosley 30th
23:36.70 Logan Brock 35th
25:07.58 Joseph Kerby 42nd
25:34.55 Jaden Stewart 45th
Whitley County
20:24.92 Jacob Canada 12th
21:53.74 Joshua Grubb 23rd
22:00.14 Cooper Paul 25th
22:01.17 Gavin Whitaker 26th
24:34.02 Braden Lambdin 38th
24:54.24 Jackson Hess 40th
Williamsburg
20:40.98 Andrew Myers 15th
21:32.83 Nick Baird 19th
23:10.67 Alex Coleman 33rd
23:56.52 Jacob Siler 37th
24:36.18 Collin Taylor 39th
25:57.78 Aiden Swanson 46th
