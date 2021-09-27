CORBIN -- The 49th District's No. 1 seed was on the line Monday night as Corbin handed North Laurel a 7-1 loss during Homecoming.
The Redhounds (12-4) scored early and often while capturing its 10th region win in a row and non district win.
The loss dropped the Jaguars to 5-6-2 and 1-2 in district play. They'll be the No. 3 seed in the 49th District Tournament.
Austin Wise scored three goals for Corbin while Aden Cima, Kyle Webb, Adrian Pataki and Jose Torres each scored.
Brayden Cassidy scored North Laurel's lone goal.
The Redhounds jumped out to a 1-0 lead three minutes into the match as Wise took a pass from Torres and found the back of the net.
Aden Cima's goal (assist by Torres) during the 10th minute pushed Corbin's lead to 2-0 while Wise scored six minutes later after an assist by Jacob Moses to make the score, 3-0.
Pataki continued Corbin's dominance during the 20th minute by taking a pass from Torres, and scoring to increase his team's advantage at 4-9.
Wise scored again during the 25th minute (assist by Torres), increasing the Redhounds' advantage to 5-0.
Webb (assist by Noah Bonnell) and Torres (assist by Gabriel Canineu) added two more goals in the second half to put the finishing touches on Corbin's win.
Cassidy scored during the 75th minute for the Jaguars' lone score but the damage had already been done.
