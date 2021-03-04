CORBIN — Three weeks ago, Tony Pietrowski’s Corbin Redhounds were facing an uphill battle to turn things around.
They were coming off a district loss to South Laurel while staring at a 3-6 record. Many teams would have thrown in the towel, but the Redhounds didn’t.
A road win over two-time defending 13th Region champion Knox Central on Feb. 10 turned out to be what got Corbin moving in the right direction.
The Redhounds (10-6) haven’t lost since, running their win streak to seven games on Tuesday by defeating the same Panthers squad with a 93-84 victory.
“Securing a second win over Knox Central is a solid accomplishment by our team,” Pietrowski said. “They are well-coached and loaded with talent.”
It was another typical Corbin/Knox Central battle with the Redhounds finally pulling away during the final two minutes of the game.
Hayden Llewellyn led the Redhounds with 29 points while Josh Hibbitts added 27 points in the win. Carter Stewart continues his impressive play with a 16-point scoring effort while Brody Wells added 13 points.
“Josh Hibbitts really played well today,” Pietrowski said. “It was probably his best overall career game. I’m happy for him, he’s a quiet leader on this team. Nice to see him shine a little bit.
“Hayden continues to prove that he’s one of the best players in the state,” he added. “He’s really playing well. His stock has continued to rise. Add in the fact that Carter, Brody, Seth (Mills), and Dakota (Patterson) are capable of being our leading scorer on any night, and we make for a tough cover defensively.”
Panther senior Jevonte Turner did everything in his power to keep his team close. He finished with a game-high 48 points while Isaac Mills added 15 points.
“Javonte Turner is a special talent,” Pietrowski said. “It’s really impressive some of the talent we have in our region this season.”
Corbin led 47-41 at halftime and 69-63 entering the fourth quarter as Hibbitts and Stewart took over to seal the win for the Redhounds. Hibbitts scored 10 points while Stewart added six points during the period.
“I’m excited about where we are at, even more excited that we can get way better,” Pietrowski said.
