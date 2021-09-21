Both Corbin and Williamsburg took part in their respective class’s volleyball state tournaments on Friday and Saturday with both teams coming away with losses.
Williamsburg took part in three games of the All ‘A’ Classic Volleyball State Tournament, dropping a 28-26, 25-23 decision to Wolfe County before falling to Bethlehem, 25-7, 25-9 on Friday. The Lady Yellow Jackets took on Bishop Broussard Saturday and fell, 25-21, 25-16.
Corbin entered the Class 2A State Volleyball Tournament with an unbeaten 10-0 record.
Many thought the Lady Redhounds had a good chance of bringing home a state championship but Corbin dropped a three-set thriller to Harrison County.
All three sets were close with the Lady Redhounds falling 25-23, 25-19, and 25-23.
