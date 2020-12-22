With the high school football season now over, it’s time to put out a “very early” Fear ‘Les’ 13th Region Pigskin Rankings for the 2021 season.
We had a heck of a season this past fall despite having to deal with a pandemic.
Hopefully, things will be better next fall and go back to normal. I guess we will just have to take the wait and see approach but for all of you Fear ‘Les’ fans out in the Tri-County, enjoy!
1. Corbin
Tom Greer’s Corbin Redhounds will look to make a deep postseason run in 2021, and I believe they will. Heck, I’m going to go one extra step and say Corbin will win the Class 4A State Championship.
The Redhounds return a ton of talent with a ton of experience, and there is no doubt in my mind they’ll be a tough out in 2021. I’d love to see our local 13th Region teams get on Corbin’s schedule for the upcoming years.
2. Williamsburg
After surprising many and making a run to the Class A State Semifinals, look for Williamsburg to be even better in 2021.
The Yellow Jackets return key players on both sides of the ball and will be fun to watch. Williamsburg gained a lot of experience this past season and that will pay off for Herron’s Yellow Jackets next fall.
3. Bell County
The Bobcats are going to be good but just how good is the question? Bell County struggled throughout the fall and will lose some key players from this year’s squad due to graduation.
Is the No. 3 spot too high? Maybe so, but as of now, I’m keeping them at No. 3.
4. Harlan County
Eddie Creech’s Black Bears also lose a lot of key players off this year’s squad but that doesn’t mean Harlan County won’t be right in the thick of things next season.
Creech’s squad will battle things out in a rough and tough district but should be just as good or even better next fall.
5. Middlesboro
Larry French has done a fantastic job building the Yellow Jackets into a winner the past two years, and I believe Middlesboro will be even better in 2021.
I’ve got the Yellow Jackets ranked at the No. 5 spot but they could actually move up a spot or two next season with both Bell County and Harlan County not far ahead of them.
6. North Laurel
This is a team to keep an eye on. The Jaguars return enough talent to make a lot of noise next season but before I can rank them in the top five, I’ve got to see just how much their freshman class has improved.
There’s no question coach Chris Larkey will return a lot of talented players next fall, but can North Laurel take the next step and get over the hump?
7. Knox Central
I’ve got the Panthers dropping just a tad bit from this year’s final ranking of No. 4. They graduate some outstanding talent off this year’s team, and I’m gonna hold out a while before I decide if I should move the Panthers up any spots.
8. Whitley County
The Colonels return a lot of talent from last season but I’m just not sure if they’ll be better than both North Laurel or Knox Central. You could make an argument they need to be at the six-spot.
9. Clay County
Coach Mike Sizemore has done a fantastic job with the young Tigers and will return some very talented players on both sides of the ball. Just like I’ve done with some other teams, I might have ranked the Tigers a tad bit too low but we will just have to wait it out and see.
10. South Laurel
I’ve got the Cardinals back in the top 10 even though they haven’t even got a coach just yet. But that will change sooner than later and I expect South Laurel to be much improved in 2021.
