Corbin, Whitley County, and Williamsburg High Schools announced on Monday that all games, matches, and meets for the week of Sept. 28 to Oct. 4 involving their respective athletic teams are canceled due to KDE/KHSAA COVID-19 guidelines.
Corbin, Whitley, and Williamsburg High School's athletic events canceled for Sept. 28 - Oct. 4
- By Les Dixon Staff Writer
