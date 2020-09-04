Corbin turns in impressive effort during five-team golf match

LONDON — Ronnie Smith’s Corbin Redhounds turned in another solid round of golf on Monday and placed third during a five-team match at the London Country Club.
Clay County continued its winning ways by placing first with a 157 while North Laurel turned in a second-place effort with a 176. Corbin (182), Whitley County (195), and Bell County (199) rounded out the participating teams.
Clay County’s CJ Corum and Jacob Begley each finished with a 36 apiece while Corbin’s Eli Fischer (37), Whitley County’s RJ Osborne (38), North Laurel’s Lucas Binder (39), and Bell County’s Andrew Caldwell (39) placed in the top five.
Binder’s 39 led the Jaguars with Jack McArdle (42), Noah Steely (47), August Storm (48), and Connor McKeehan (49) followed. Nathan Edwards (45), and Case Robinson (50) each turned in impressive rounds at the junior varsity level.
Fischer continued his impressive play by shooting a 37 for the Redhounds while Dylan Prewitt (47), Zach Troglen (47), Nic Osborne (51), and Jimbo Ledford (52) each finishing with strong scores.
Camden Harris (51), Lee Vance (57), and Bryan Parmon (57) each played well at the junior varsity level.
Whitley County’s Osborne shot a 38 to lead the way for the Colonels while Trey Lawson and Caleb Bennett each finished with a 52 apiece, and Ethan Bowlin turned in a 53.
