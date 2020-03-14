Corbin tennis wins season-opener

Curt Hart’s Corbin Redhounds won their opening match of the season on Wednesday before seeing the season come to a halt due to the KHSAA’s dead period announcement on Friday.
The Redhounds cruised to an 8-1 victory over Knott County Central.
”it was a good opening match against Knott County Central,” Hart said. “We are in rebuilding mode after losing seven outstanding seniors from last year’s team.
“Our returning starters, Grant (Morton), Camden (Harris) and Quinn (Maguet) played very well,” he added. “Also adding Dylan Koen, 2019 regional doubles finalist, has enhanced our team. He is an outstanding singles and doubles player. It was nice to be able to play less experienced players today in our lineup because they will be competing for the fifth and sixth singles positions and third doubles position.”
Corbin 8, Knott County Central 1
Singles
No. 1 Grant Morton (C) def. Bryson Honeycutt (KCC), 8-0
No. 2 Camden Harris (C) def. Bentley Reynolds (KCC), 8-0
No. 3 Leighton Cornett (C) def. Cole Williams (KCC), 8-2
No. 4 Harrison Schuman (C) def. Joseph Honeycutt (KCC), 8-2
No. 5 Josh Frazier (C) def. Tyson Smith (KCC), 8-1
No. 6 Jacob Frazier (C) def. Cameron Combs (KCC), 8-0
Doubles
No. 1 Dylan Koen/Quinn Maguet (C) def. Reynolds/Honeycutt (KCC), 8-0
No. 2 Cornett/Schuman (C) lost to Williams/B. Honeycutt (KCC), 6-8
No. 3 Daniel Byrley/Alex Byrley (C) def. Reynolds/J. Honeycutt (KCC), 8-2
