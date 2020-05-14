CORBIN — The Corbin Redhound tennis team was looking to continue its dominance this season by capturing its 20th straight 13th Region championship while seniors Alex Byrley and Grant Morton were both ready to contribute to Corbin’s success this season.
But the COVID-19 pandemic put an end to the spring sports season along with the high school careers of both Byrley and Morton.
“Our seniors are always vital in their contributions to having a successful season and hopefully capturing another regional team title,” Corbin coach Curt Hart said. “I feel bad for the team but especially our seniors. Alex Byrley was going to be a contributor this year in his second season and Grant Morton has been playing tennis for Corbin since his sixth-grade year and would have been a top contender for the regional singles title.
"You can never replace seniors,” Hart added. “Both Grant and Alex have been leaders on the court and have contributed to the success of our program in their unique way.“
Hart thanked both seniors for putting in hard work during their tennis careers as a Redhound.
"Grant and Alex, thank you for being team leaders and being a very important part of the Corbin Tennis family throughout your career at Corbin High School,” he said. “I know your tennis potential and what you could have accomplished during the 2020 season. I wish you the best as you start a new chapter of your life as you enter college in the Fall. Set your goals high and follow your dreams."
Below are more thoughts from Mink on both Byrley and Morton:
Alex Byrley
2019 record: Singles: 3-0, Doubles: 6-1
“2020 was Alex’s second year on the tennis team. Alex only started playing tennis in the summer of 2018 when he teamed with teammate Grant Morton to play doubles in the Mountain Tennis Circuit Tournaments. The 2019 tennis season was a developmental year for Alex and he was able to improve his all-around tennis skills on the court. He was able to utilize his size and quickness to become a formidable doubles players and a menace at the net. Alex would have been competing this year for the regional number two doubles position. Alex has been a role model for the younger player leading by example. He has always been a hard worker on the court, encourages his teammates, and always demonstrating good sportsmanship.”
Grant Morton
2019 record: Singles: 13-4, Doubles: 10-0, 2019 regional singles semifinalist
"It has been a treat to coach Grant throughout his tennis career at Corbin High School which began in 2014 as a sixth-grader. I saw his determination and confidence on the tennis court as a young seventh-grader when Corbin tied North Laurel in the 2015 regional tournament. Both teams had to return the following day to compete in a playoff for the regional crown with a No. 3 singles and two doubles match format. After splitting the first four matches, the deciding match came down to Grant’s number three singles match in which he won decisively and enabled Corbin to win the regional championship. I saw that day a special quality that Grant has utilized throughout his tennis career. He has an amazing drive and determination to succeed on the court during a match. He is the quickest and fastest player on our team and is also an outstanding all-around athlete. He has used these skills throughout his career to wear his opponents down during match play.
"Grant was going to be a key player during the 2020 season. His goals were to help the Redhound have a successful tennis season, captive a regional team, and an individual title.
"Because of Grant’s dedication during the off-seasons, Grant was going to be one of the top singles players in our 2020 13th region competing for a regional singles title. Because of his tennis talent I believe that he could have also have won a doubles title this year if I needed him to play regional doubles. He has contributed to every regional team titles that he has participated in during his career.”
