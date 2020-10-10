WILLIAMSBURG — Armando Cima’s Corbin Redhounds let it be known loud and clear on Tuesday they are the team to beat in both the 13th Region and 49th District after overpowering Whitley County on Tuesday by securing a 10-0 victory.
It only took Corbin 57 minutes to wrap up the win as the Redhounds improved to 7-1 overall and 3-0 against district opponents. They have outscored their district foes 23-0 this season.
“I was impressed with Whitley's organization. They play with a lot of energy and have an understanding of the game that will help them progress as a team,” Cima said. “I think technically, our players were more solid and cleaner with the ball, which makes it hard for the opponent, especially one that wants to possess. It becomes frustrating when you can't get possession and you have breakdowns and that's what happened tonight.
“Their energy caught us off guard a bit early but we were able to adjust to just keeping the ball which helped us settle in and, as I said, frustrated them a bit, to where they lost shape and we were able to take advantage of that,” he added. “We created a lot of chances tonight and played really well, but credit to Whitley for staying in the match throughout, being positive and not letting frustration turn into bad soccer. I think the teams are in two different places and, at a point, all the players on both teams seemed to understand that and still progress their individual and team game. I felt it was a good match from a lot of perspectives.”
Corbin entered the game as the state’s top-scoring team, and now the Redhounds have tallied 58 goals this season while averaging more than seven goals per game.
Cima’s squad scored early and often in the first half with Gabe Cima’s goal (assisted by Joe Torres) giving Corbin a 1-0 lead in the seventh minute.
Torres added his team’s second goal during the 11th minute while Austin Wise’s goal (assisted by Chesney Jacobs) increased the Redhounds’ lead to 3-0.
Corbin continued to dominate the remainder of the half with Kyle Webb scoring two goals (assisted by Torres, and Rex Norvell), and Rex Norvell (assisted by Patel) scored goals during a six-minute span to give their team a 6-0 edge at halftime.
Jacobs‘a goal (assisted by Norvell) at the 51st minute increased the Redhounds’ lead to 7-0 while Webb (Gabe Cima assist), and Gabe Cima (scored two goals, one was assisted by Jackson Moore) rounded out the scoring during the 10-goal win.
Webb and Cima each scored three goals apiece while Jose Torres, Chesney Jacobs, Rex Norvell, and Austin Wise each added a goal apiece.
The Redhounds will play their regular-season finale today at home against Lexington Christian. The game is slated for a 6 p.m. start.
