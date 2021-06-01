featured
Corbin student-athletes moving on to the college level, sign letters of intent
Obituaries
Raquel Horn Congleton, 89, died Thursday, May 27, 2021. The widow of Conley Congleton. Funeral 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at First Christian Church of Barbourville. Burial at Barbourville Cemetery. Visitation 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Clara Mae Broyles Smith, 77, died May 17, 2021. Daughter of Charles S. and Anna Mae Calia Broyles. Interment McFarland Graveyard.
- Firestone Industrial Products to expand Whitley County facility, create 250 jobs
- Farmers market pavilion project now has enough funds to cover its cost
- Corbin man dies in single-vehicle crash on KY 312
- 10 more regional driver license facilities opening in June
- AG says Whitley County Detention Center violated Open Records Act
- Gov. Beshear, Rep. Hal Rogers and more coming to Corbin to make SOAR announcement Thursday
- PITCHER PERFECT: Whitley County's Bryce Anderson tosses perfect game during 15-0 50th District Tournament semifinal win over Williamsburg
- Foster care leads to forever family for the Howells
- Crawford retiring as Corbin High School principal
- High school students awarded scholarship from Cumberlands
