The Tuesday night matchup between the Corbin Lady Redhounds and the Whitley County Lady Colonels quickly became one of the best matches of the year, as Corbin eventually pulled out a 4-3 win in the opening round of the 49th District Tournament.
It was the second meeting between the teams this year. Corbin won their first contest by a score of 5-4, in another nail biter. On Tuesday, Corbin squeaked out another win, sending them to another round of play.
For Whitley County, it was a marker in what has been a great program for Coach Kelly Sawyers and her squad. It is the end of an era for one of the best Lady Colonels soccer players in school history in Reis Anderson. Anderson had three goals on Tuesday night.
"They fought until the very end and certainly didn't make it easy for Corbin," said Sawyers. It's tough knowing we were one goal away from playing in the finals, but joyous because we have never been just one goal away before."
The Lady Redhounds dominated much of the first half. Corbin scored their first goal of the night just six minutes into the match when Clara Finneseth found the net to put her team on top 1-0. Olivia Jones and Grace Gibson each scored before the end of the first half to extend the Lady Redhounds lead to 3-0 with just 11 minutes left in the half.
Anderson scored her first goal of the night on a penalty kick with six minutes left in the first half, to cut the Corbin lead to 3-1, giving her team the momentum they needed heading into the second half.
Anderson picked up in the second half where she left off in the first, scoring her second goal of the night, in the 21st minute of the period, pulling Whitley County within one goal at 3-2. Corbin's Gibson scored then scored her second goal of the night, to give the Lady Redhounds a 4-2 lead with nine minutes left in the game.
With time dwindling, Anderson scored her third goal of the night with five minutes left in the game, pulling the Lady Colonels to 4-3. That would be as close as Whitley County would get, as Corbin was able to hold off the comeback and take the 4-3 win.
Sawyers said while she was disappointed in the loss, she is happy to see her program take another step closer to a district championship game.
"This was another step in the right direction for Whitley County," said Sawyers. "It's a standing notion that the Lady Colonels are not a team to overlook."
With the win, Corbin advances to take on the North Laurel Lady Jaguars in the championship of the 49th District Tournament. Corbin lost to the Lady Jaguars in a 5-1 matchup earlier this season.
