CORBIN — Corbin Speedway Track Manager Joey Pittman announced this past week that opening night at the track will now be Saturday, July 4 instead of this Saturday.
Corbin Speedway held its last practice on Sunday until the July 4 race week as Pittman cited a couple of reasons why opening night was pushed back three weeks.
“We are doing this to allow for fans as well as get more work done (grandstand, etc.),” he said. “July 4th will consist of the Pepsi 100 paying $1,500 to win in Late Model. All other classes will have their original posted payouts unless money is added by sponsors.
“I will add $200 to the winner of the most entries in a class other than Late Model,” Pittman added. “Karts will be on hand for an exhibition show as well.”
Pittman said he’s been in touch with fans of the Corbin Speedway, noting they’re ready for racing to begin.
“They are ready to watch some great racing,” he said. “This played a big part in my decision to push our date back. The few racers I've talked to seem to be on board with it as well. It will allow everyone to get back to normal with the way our season and payouts were originally planned. I appreciate everyone's continued support through all these odd circumstances we've all had to deal with.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.