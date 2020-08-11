CORBIN -- It looks like the third time is going to be the charm for Corbin Speedway track promoter Joey Pittman.
After having his original race dates (May 2 and June 13) postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pittman is excited to announce Corbin Speedway will have opening night for karts on Saturday, Sept. 5 with opening night for cars set for Saturday, Sept. 12.
"I am super excited about finally being able to get the facility open," he said. "It has been exhausting dealing with the pandemic situation. With the track sitting so long and not sure if we would be allowed to open, it has been hard at times. But I refuse to give up on this place."
Pittman said spectators will be allowed at the events, and everyone will be allowed in.
"As far as what to expect, look for a family-friendly track with some of the best kart and car racers in the country," Pittman said. "We won't have a long intermission, and no dragging around. Once we get started, we will stay at a timely pace."
Pittman said since making the announcement, he has received great responses for fans and the racers, and will continue to hold races until it's either, "too cold or snowing."
"They are excited to finally see some action at their home track," he said. "I'm already nervous just knowing we finally get to race."
