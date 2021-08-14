Of course, the big question is, can anyone in the 13th Region beat Corbin?
The last time a regional team accomplished the feat was way back in 2017, and that’s just one of the many reasons why the Lady Redhounds sit atop this season’s first Fear ‘Les’ 13th Region Volleyball Rankings.
1. Corbin (14-6 overall, 11-0 vs. 13th Region opponents)
It’s been quite a run for Vanessa Wiseman’s Corbin Lady Redhound volleyball team the past four years.
They’ve won four consecutive region titles while running their win region streak to 42 games since 2017. Just how dominant has Corbin been during the four year-span?
The Lady Redhounds are a remarkable 70-2 against 13th Region teams with their only losses coming against South Laurel.
Corbin will look to continue its success but does have some holes to feel with three players who graduated which included 13th Region Player of the Year Morgan Stacy.
The bottom line — until someone in the region beats Corbin, the Lady Redhounds will remain the top team in the Fear ‘Les’ Rankings.
2. Whitley County (14-4, 8-4)
With a strong nucleus of seniors returning in Bailey Brown, Taylor Rice, Kelsie Frazier, and Rebecca Meadors, coach David Halcomb has reason to be excited for the season to begin.
3. South Laurel (9-4, 5-3)
The Lady Cardinals posted a 9-4 mark last season despite seeing COVID-19 limit South Laurel to playing only 13 games. Jamie Clark’s squad picked up some big wins throughout the season before falling to Whitley County during first-round action of the 50th District Tournament.
With most of his starters returning from last fall, Clark is expecting his team to be much improved this season.
4. North Laurel (9-16, 7-7)
Since moving into the 49th District in 2017, the North Laurel Lady Jaguars are winners of four straight district championships, including last year despite going 9-16 in 2020. Scott Croucher’s squad reached the 13th Region Tournament semifinals last fall and will look to go even deeper into the postseason this fall thanks to another talented group of players returning.
5. Jackson County (12-6, 12-6)
The Lady Generals came in strong last season, and I expect them to be even better this fall. This is a team you’ve got to keep an eye on.
Best of the rest
6. Knox Central (7-6, 7-6)
It’s hard to gauge just how good this year’s version of the Lady Panthers will be But I do believe they’ll be better and should be the early frontrunners to win the 51st District title.
7. Bell County (14-7, 12-4)
The Lady Bobcats turned in one of their best seasons in program history and will try to build on last year’s 14 wins.
8. Williamsburg (5-11, 5-9)
Coach Dirk Berta does a fantastic job with his team, and I expect the Lady Yellow Jackets to be even better this season, and make a run at the 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic championship.
9. Pineville (7-11, 7-11)
The Lady Mountain Lions continue to improve, and I think they’ll be even better this season. Coach Samantha North’s squad could surprise some teams this fall.
10. Lynn Camp (17-3, 15-2)
The Lady Wildcats had a historic season in 2020 but could be in rebuild mode this season. With that said, keep an eye on the Lady Wildcats, coach Lauren Petrey does a fantastic job getting her teams to give their all.
