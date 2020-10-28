CORBIN — A slow start led to a fast finish as Armando Cima’s Corbin Redhounds were able to punch a ticket into the Elite Eight after defeating Prestonsburg, 5-2, during first-round action of the KHSAA Boys Soccer State Tournament.
The game was tied at two apiece with only 27 minutes remaining in regulation before the Redhounds were able to score three unanswered goals to get the win.
“I thought we played very hard and energetically individually throughout the match, especially on defense,” Cima said. “I didn't think we played particularly well as a team in the first half, save a few short periods, especially on offense. From those glimpses, I thought we could get the match in hand if we could keep up the energy on defense, not concede free-kicks and corners, which was the biggest threat they presented on goal, and be a bit more composed and generous with the ball in possession and attack.
“In the second half, I thought we did that better and better as the half progressed, and that was a difference in the game,” he added. “Prestonsburg is a good team playing with a lot of confidence from a successful season. This is the situation with every game when you get to the state tourney. It is good for the boys to get that understanding in this type of game and come away with the result and move on. I think it will help inform their approach going forward.”
The Redhounds (12-1-1) turned in another impressive effort at both ends of the field as Gabe Cima and Jose Torres each scored two goals apiece while Chesney Jacobs also scored in the win.
Corbin also held the Blackcats’ leading scorer, Dylan Moore, scoreless. He entered the contest averaging 1.5 goals per game.
Cima’s goal during the 15th minute has the Redhounds an early 1-0 advantage. Prestonsburg ties the game at one apiece during the 30th minute before seeing Jacobs score off an assist from Torres to give Corbin a short-lived 2-1 advantage.
The Blackcats were able to tie the game at two apiece right before the half after a goal by Ben Burchett.
The match remained tied until the 53rd minute when Torres scored off a free kick from Cima. Cima’s goal during the 76th minute gave his team a 4-2 advantage while Torres’ goal (assist from Aden Cima) our the finishing touches on a 5-2 Corbin win.
