WILLIAMSBURG — Hannah Goins’ Corbin Lady Redhounds recovered from their season-opening loss to Sayre by winning in comeback fashion last Thursday.
Corbin (1-1) fought back from a 4-2 deficit in the saw first half and scored three unanswered goals to defeat 49th District foe Whitley County, 5-4.
“It was a good win for us,” Corbin coach Hannah Goins said. “We came out and scored early and once we scored the first goal I think we laid back a little bit. Then they came back strong and really ready to play. They were able to build a 4-2 lead and kept it with 18 minutes left in the game.
”It was a hard-fought game but I'm proud of my girls for having the drive and determination to fight back,” she added. “We played a little rough but were able to come back and turn.”
The win improved Corbin to 1-1 on the season while Whitley County fell to 0-1.
“Any loss is hard, but our girls played well and I am extremely proud of them,” Whitley County coach Kelly Sawyers said. “We will meet this team again in the district tournament. The team played very well. We have some things we need to fine-tune but overall we are pleased with their performance and efforts tonight.
“The score doesn’t represent the big picture here, and that was that we were holding our own 4-2 until there were 18 minutes left on the clock,” she added. “That speaks volumes. It showed the girls that we can compete with not only our district but our region. We made some mistakes in the last 10 minutes of play and that’s what we will be looking to correct going forward.”
Olivia Jones scored two goals in the win for the Lady Redhounds while Grace Gibson, Riley Childers, and Clara Finneseth each scored a goal apiece. Reis Anderson and Kaylee Aslinger each scored twice for the Lady Colonels.
