LEXINGTON — It was another impressive outing for Corbin High School’s track and field teams at Friday’s Class 2A State Track Meet.
Tyler Harris’ boys’ squad turned in a fifth-place effort, totaling 31 points while the Lady Redhounds failed to tally any points.
The Redhounds had three individuals medal along with three of their relay teams.
Corbin’s Sean Simons turned in a second-place finish in the 800 Meter Run while the Redhounds’ 4x100 Meter Relay team of Treyveon Longmire, Dylan Massengill, Boston Hardesty, and Evan McCrickard turned in a state runner-up finish at Friday's Class 2A State Track and Field Meet in Lexington. McCrickard turned in a fourth-place effort in the 100 Meter Dash while the 4x800 Meter Relay team (Andon Asher, Connor Messer, John Hail, and Simons) placed fourth and the 4x400 Meter Relay team (Tye Stevens, Messer, Simons, and McCrickard) placed fifth.
On the girls’ side, Jaycee Frye placed 18th in the 1600 Meter run while the 4x200 and 4x800 Meter turned in identical 16th-place efforts while the 4x100 Meter Relay team placed 15th. Maddie Jo Russell placed 14th in the High Jump event while Lauren Faulkner placed 15th in the Pole vault event.
Editor’s note: KHSAA Class 2A results were taken from the official results listed on KYMilesplit.
KHSAA Class 2A State Track Meet
University of Kentucky Outdoor Track Facility
Girls Team Scores
1, Christian Academy-Louisville 80. 2, Mercer County 74.
3, Franklin County 43. 4, Paducah Tilghman 38. 5, North Oldham 36.
6, Highlands 34. 7, Bourbon County 33. 8, Warren Central 32.
9, Lexington Catholic 27.50. 10, Lincoln County 27.
11, Mason County 25. 12, Western Hills 23. 13, Boyle County 22.
14, Warren East 21.50. 15, Ashland Blazer 21. 16, Glasgow 20.
16, Garrard County 20. 18, Shelby County 16. 19, Boyd County 14.
19, Rockcastle County 14. 21, Bardstown 13. 21, Hopkins County Central 13.
23, Rowan County 8. 23, Harlan County 8. 23, Trigg County 8.
26, Fleming County 5. 26, Calloway County 5. 26, Scott 5.
29, Caldwell County 4. 30, Magoffin County 3. 31, East Jessamine 2.
31, Thomas Nelson 2. 31, Harrison County 2. 31, Holmes 2.
35, Nelson County 1.
KHSAA Class 2A State Track Meet
University of Kentucky Outdoor Track Facility
Girls Individual Results
CORBIN
1600 METER RUN
6:12.80 Jaycee Frye 18th
4X100 METER RELAY
53.28 Relay Team 15th
4X200 METER RELAY
1:55.56 Relay Team 16th
4X800 METER RELAY
11:16.47 Relay Team 16th
HIGH JUMP
4-8 Maddie Jo Russell 14th
POLE VAULT
7-0 Lauren Faulkner 15th
KHSAA Class 2A State Track Meet
University of Kentucky Outdoor Track Facility
Boys Team Scores
1, Mercer County 78.50. 2, Highlands 75. 3, North Oldham 65.
4, Paducah Tilghman 58.50. 5, Corbin 31. 6, Boyle County 30.50.
7, Taylor County 28. 8, Shelby County 27. 9, Calloway County 26.
10, Thomas Nelson 24. 11, Harlan County 21. 12, Marion County 18.
12, Bardstown 18. 14, John Hardin 17.50. 15, Larue County 16.
15, Boyd County 16. 15, Trigg County 16. 18, Glasgow 14.
19, Russell 13. 19, Ashland Blazer 13. 21, Bell County 11.
22, Warren Central 10. 23, Western Hills 9. 24, Bourbon County 8.
24, Caldwell County 8. 26, Butler County 6. 26, Greenup County 6.
26, Harrison County 6. 29, Holmes 5. 30, Christian Academy-Louisville 4.
31, Russell County 3. 31, Rowan County 3. 31, Nelson County 3.
34, Knox Central 2. 34, Garrard County 2. 34, Pendleton County 2.
34, Fleming County 2. 38, Lexington Catholic 1. 38, East Carter 1.
38, Perry County Central 1. 38, East Jessamine 1. 38, Estill County 1.
38, Magoffin County 1.
KHSAA Class 2A State Track Meet
University of Kentucky Outdoor Track Facility
Boys Individual Results
CORBIN
100 METER DASH
11.11 Evan McCrickard 4th
11.27 Treyveon Longmire 9th
200 METER DASH
24.35 Dylan Massengill 19th
400 METER DASH
54.16 Tye Stevens 17th
800 METER RUN
1:57.33 Sean Simons 2nd
2:07.57 Andon Asher 16th
1600 METER RUN
4:55.11 Jonah Black 17th
3200 METER RUN
10:13.06 Austin Terrell 8th
10:26.46 Sean Simons 12th
110 METER HURDLES
16.61 Alex Miller 11th
16.88 Camden Mackey 12th
4X100 METER RELAY
43.37 Relay Team 2nd
4X200 METER RELAY
1:33.70 Relay Team 10th
4X400 METER RELAY
3:35.38 Relay Team 5th
4X800 METER RELAY
8:27.20 Relay Team 4th
TRIPLE JUMP
39-10 Brady Lanham 10th
39-6 Hunter Newberry 12th
