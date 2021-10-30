LEXINGTON — Corbin’s Jose Torres and Austin Wise were named to the Kentucky High School Boys Soccer Coaches Association East First Team on Wednesday while Gabe Cima earned East Second Team honors, and Jacob Moses was named to the East Honorable Mention Team.
Torres, Wise, Cima, and Moses each played a big role in the Redhounds’ success this season with Corbin winning the 49th District and 13th Region titles while turning in a 16-5 record.
Torres led the Redhounds with 16 goals and 13 assists while Wise finished with 13 goals and two assists. Cima scored 10 goals and finished with 11 assists while having a goal and two assists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.