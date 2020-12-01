CORBIN — Corbin’s Gabe Cima and Jose Torres both turned in impressive seasons which in turn led to both players being named as the Sentinel-Echo/Times-Tribune Boys Soccer Players of the Year.
The award is given out to both papers’ coverage areas and isn’t to be confused with the TRISPY awards, which will take place in 2021.
Joining both Cima and Torres on the First All-Coverage Team are Corbin’s Austin Wise (15 goals, five assists), Kyle Webb (13,12), Chesney Jacobs (9,3), Jackson Moore (3,2), Deacon Brock (one goal), and goalkeeper Joseph Westphal. South Laurel’s Ben House (9,3), Eli Buckles (5,3), and Will McCowan (3,5) also made the team along with Whitley County’s Austin Gibbs (11,1) and North Laurel’s Noah Steely (6,8).
Torres led Corbin with 25 goals this past season and 18 assists while Cima scored 24 goals and finished with 15 assists.
The duo played a big role in the Redhounds’ (13-2-1) run to the state Final Four.
“I think it is very appropriate that they share this award,” Corbin coach Armando Cima said. “I mean, if you only look at stats, it would appear they are the same player because their stats are almost identical, but that is not the case.
“Gabe is very quick and can move forward, in tight space with the ball almost as fast as he can move without it,” he added. “Because of this, his one versus one or even one versus two or three ability to break down defenses is incredible when he's driving at them. This is an attribute he's always had but one we thought he could put to good use for in the No. 9 (forward) spot this year and he's done that well. It has also allowed him to draw many players to him so he can feed teammates his dribble opens up and Gabe's ability to put just the right texture on a pass almost assures a finish (score) by the receiver.
“Jose's ability to freeze a player and then leave him standing really creates great scoring opportunities, and he targets spots in the goal so well that he has scored some beauties this year,” Cima continued. “This ability also creates passing opportunities for him to break down defenses and his vision is incredible.”
Cima said also added when the two players play together they are “hard to deal with.”
“They love playing with each other and their teammates and the technical quality the two of them bring to our passing, especially in tight spaces, is exciting to watch,” he said. “In addition, there's the idea that if a team has a special player, you can just try to mark him out of the game or play away from him so he sees less of the ball, and maybe you can minimize his impact. When you have two of these players that becomes very difficult. When you have two of these players on a team of players who are all solid, could challenge for a spot on any team, and can break out at any moment, well, you have a squad with a lot of ways to beat you.
“Jose and Gabe add the element to our team that allows their teammates, and each other, to be maximally effective,” Cima added. “When you have a solid team, which we've had many times in the past, but no player who the other team really has to consider individually then you will compete and win your share. But when the opponent has to focus on one or two individuals, then other players have more time and space to express themselves in the play. One of the big reasons for our success this year has been that we are fortunate that Gabe and Jose's teammates see this opportunity, appreciate it, welcome it, and take advantage of it, rather than try to measure value by ability.”
Cima finished by saying, “as a team, we push the idea that value is not measured by your gift but by how effective you are in using it in your role.”
“Gabe and Jose understand that expectation on them is high, but they also understand how fortunate they are to be playing with each other and with the team they have around them,” he said. “So maybe, the most outstanding thing about them is that being as talented as they are, and as deserving as they are of this award, the qualities that they don't focus on their own accomplishments, but the success of the team. They are just as happy to have an assist as a goal. They relish the time with teammates and friends to just play, and they want just as much, and maybe more, for others as they do for themselves. That is what makes them the most deserving and special to me and their teammates.”
