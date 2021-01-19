MANCHESTER -- After an overtime win against Bell County on Thursday, the Corbin Redhounds traveled to Clay County and came away with an 89-82 loss on Friday night.
It was another impressive performance on the offensive end for the Redhounds. Sophomore Hayden Llewellyn scored a game-high 33 points. Brody Wells scored 16 for Corbin, and Carter Stewart added 11.
While the Redhounds were able to put points on the board in bunches, it was their defense that served as their biggest struggle. Clay County was led by a pair of high scorers in Raven Abner and Connor Robinson who each put up 29 points in the win. Connor Farm and Cole Garrison scored 11 and 10 points, respectively, for the Tigers.
Corbin Coach Tony Pietrowski said he was happy with the effort that his team gave on Friday, but they struggled to contest shots and lost the rebound battle to Clay County.
"We really battled this evening. Our lack of practice time and our youth showed at times, but we have all the pieces to be a really good team," said Pietrowski. "Defensively, we struggled to find shooters, and we missed a few key rebounds we needed. Again, I think those areas will improve drastically with time."
The two teams traded punches for much of the first two-quarters of the game. Corbin had six different players score early in the first quarter but struggled to limit the Clay County offense, as the Tigers raced to a 25-19 lead after one quarter.
Llewellyn and Wells went to work in the second quarter, each knocking down two three-point shots. Well scored eight of his 16 points in the period, as the Redhounds stormed back to even the game at 42-42 at the half.
The teams stayed neck-and-neck throughout the third quarter. Wells connected on two more three-pointers and Llewellyn scored 10 points in the quarter. To counter the Redhounds' attack, Clay County knocked down five three-pointers of their own in the third and held on to a 65-64 advantage heading into the fourth.
The Redhounds hit a bit of a bump in the fourth quarter, as Llewellyn was just about the only Redhound that could find the bucket. The sophomore scored 12 of Corbin's 18 points in the quarter. The Tigers never let up, outscoring the Redhounds 24-18 in the period, and taking the win, 89-82.
Pietrowski said the next few weeks for his team will be some of their most important time of the year, given how little experience he has on his roster.
"Patience and practice are crucial the next few weeks for us," said Pietrowski. "Our eyes are set on becoming the best team we can be. I believe this team will work towards that goal."
