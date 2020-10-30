Tommy Greer’s Corbin Redhounds remain stubbornly at the top spot for the third consecutive week while both Whitley County and North Laurel move up spots during this week’s edition of the Fear ‘Les’ 13th Region Pigskin Rankings.
1. Corbin (5-1 overall, 1-0 vs. 13th Region opponents)
The Redhounds are rolling with five consecutive wins going into Friday’s road matchup with Somerset.
A lot of Corbin’s success can be linked to the play of Seth Mills, who has played tremendous on both sides of the ball. Mills leads the Redhounds with 316 rushing yards and seven touchdowns while also hauling in five catches for 87 yards and two scores. On defense, Mills leads the team with three interceptions, and he had also recorded 14 tackles.
Defensively, the duo of Austin Lewis and Dawson Fore has been hard to handle. Lewis leads the team with 68 tackles while Fore has 65.
2. Knox Central (3-2, 1-1)
The Panthers move back into the second spot after beating Lincoln County on the road, 42-22.
Knox Central should win out the remainder of their games while prepping for a deep playoff run.
Quarterback Brady Worley has thrown for 710 yards and six touchdowns while Ethan Mills has ran for 562 yards and four touchdowns. Seth Huff isn’t far behind with 536 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.
3. Bell County (4-4, 2-0)
I’m just not sold on the Bobcats yet, especially after dropping a 35-0 decision to Ashland Blazer last week. They’re currently ranked 10th in Class 3A’s RPI ratings and haven’t played the toughest of schedules.
Brandon Baker’s 621 rushing yards and eight touchdowns lead the way for Dudley Hilton’s squad.
4. Whitley County ((2-4, 2-1)
The Colonels are the most improved team since the beginning of the season. After starting the season 0-4, they win two straight while outscoring their opponents, 99-42 during the process. Keep an eye on this team once the playoffs begin. They could very well surprise Southwestern.
Quarterback Caden Petrey has been doing the damage behind center, hurting opposing defenses with his strong throwing arm. He has passed for 1,141 yards and eight touchdowns while running back Woody Lawson has now ran for 461 yards and five touchdowns.
5. North Laurel (3-4, 1-1)
North Laurel was able to get back on track and snap a three-game losing skid by defeating Walton-Verona last week, 28-13.
Freshman quarterback Tucker Warren (852 passing yards, and nine touchdowns) has been key to North Laurel’s success along with running backs Grant Woods (425 rushing yards, four touchdowns), and Jacob Bowman (397 rushing yards, four touchdowns). Receiver Jack Chappell has 22 receptions, 285 receiving yards, and one touchdown.
6. Williamsburg (1-2, 1-0)
No team has had more teams cancel/postpone on them than the Yellow Jackets. Williamsburg will be back in action Friday with a road date against Lynn Camp.
Jerry Herron’s squad played two weeks ago and defeated Pineville, 50-0. They are led by quarterback Sydney Bowen (453 passing yards, five touchdowns), and receiver Gavon Thomas (18 receptions, 300 receiving yards, and four touchdowns.).
7. Middlesboro (5-1, 1-0)
It’s time to recognize just how good the Yellow Jackets are. They’ve won two games in a row behind a stingy defense that is allowing only 11 points per game. Jay West leads the way with four sacks.
8. Harlan County (1-5, 1-1)
It’s not been the best of seasons for the Black Bears, who just can’t seem to get over the hump.
Demarco Hopkins has been a bright spot for Harlan County, rushing for 565 yards and seven touchdowns.
9. Clay County (3-3, 1-1)
The Tigers have turned in aN impressive season so far but play in one of the toughest districts in the mountains. A lot of their success can be attributed to the play of quarterback Tate Rice (1,460 passing yards and 22 touchdowns), and receiver Adam Collins (51 receptions, 440 receiving yards, and nine touchdowns).
10. Pineville (3-2, 2-2)
The Mountain Lions were able to rebound from their 40-0 loss to Williamsburg by defeating Harlan last week, 29-8.
If you’re gonna beat Pineville, you’ve got to slow down the Mountain Lions’ rushing attack of Reese Capps (435 rushing yards), and Devon Morris (425 rushing yards).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.