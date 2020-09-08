Corbin remains alive with win over SL

CORBIN — Corbin managed to remain alive in the 11-12-year old All-Star Tournament by defeating South Laurel 12-1 on Sunday.
Corbin dropped to the losers bracket after falling in a heartbreaker to Burnside, 3-2.
Semifinals
Burnside 3, Corbin 2
Corbin fell behind 2-0 before tying the game at two apiece in the fourth inning but Burnside did just enough to pull out the 3-2 win by scoring a run in the top of the sixth inning.
Corbin was limited to only three hits and committed two errors in the field. Levi Brock, Jamison West, and Silas Mahan each had a hit for Corbin while West and JD Davenport each scored a run apiece.
Losers Bracket Second Round
Corbin 12, South Laurel 1
Landon Rose pitched three innings, allowing only one hit while striking out five batters during Corbin’s 12-1 victory over South Laurel.
Jamison West tossed the final two innings, surrendering three hits and one run while striking out two batters.
Rose also led the way at the plate with three hits, three runs scored, and one RBI. Levi Brock drove in two runs while West collected two hits, scored once, and drove in three runs. Hunter Todd was a perfect 2-for-2 and scored twice while Lucas Hatfield was 1-for-1 with two runs scored and one RBI. Kaidan Freeman had a hit, one run scored, and one RBI while JD Davenport and Trey Person each had one hit, and run scored apiece.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.