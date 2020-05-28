CORBIN — This week was supposed to be a time that Cody Philpot’s Corbin Redhounds had a chance to make program history by winning their third 13th Region championship in a row.
The Redhounds returned nine seniors off last season’s 29-11 squad that were ready to lead Corbin back to another deep postseason run but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they never got the opportunity.
“I hate it for all of my guys, especially the seniors. This took a year of baseball away from every kid, not just the seniors,” Philpot said. “They all have another chance so it doesn’t seem as bad for them but whether they’re going to play 20 years in the pros or just through high school, they lost one entire year. That’s tough on anyone who loves the game the way that they all do. Young guys lose a year of development, and more so, a year of memories. But they’re resilient and will come back with a fire they may not have had before. For my seniors, most of them played their last game and that’s still tough for me to comprehend. I love this group of guys and was excited for one more season with them.
“Having no season is hard on everyone, players, parents, fans, and coaches,” he added. “Baseball is a huge part of a lot of people’s lives and they don’t remember a time when they didn’t have it in some fashion. We all realize that there are much worse things happening around the nation and don’t take those things lightly. But for many, baseball is their escape and way to cope with adversity. Two hours of practice or a game that allows you to forget all that’s wrong in your life or the world, it’s just playing the game you’ve loved since being a kid. I think that’s the worst part of this for most. There’s just no escape from the depressing news and realities of the time.”
When the news of the COVID-19 pandemic first broke in mid-March, Philpot admitted he didn’t think the season was “completely over.”
“I was scared that it was a possibility but thought we’d have some form of a season,” he said. “The longer it went, the more likely it seemed that we wouldn’t, but I was still holding on to the chance until they finalized the cancellation.”
The cancellation of the season put an end to what could have been a special spring for Corbin’s baseball program, according to Philpot.
“We were going to compete for some championships,” he said. “These guys knew a 3-peat would be very special and wanted another chance at the state level. They’ve won their entire careers together, since they were in coach pitch, and they’d worked to make sure that this season was more of the same. This is a group of winners, they don’t know how to lose. And they never will. They’ll all win in life; a talented group of kids that are also very intelligent and well-rounded people. I know they’ll continue to make us all proud.
“Everyone knows that winning a region is very difficult and there’s a lot of things that can happen throughout a season to keep that from happening,” Philpot added. “But these guys expected nothing less, they were going to leave it all on the field in search of that rare chance at 3-peat. If you play the game and lose then that’s always tough, but you at least had the chance. That’s the worst part, these guys feel like they lost their last game without ever getting a chance to play it.”
Despite seeing the spring sports season canceled, Philpot said some positives came out of the situation for his players.
“I’d like to thank the school and community for all of the support that they’ve shown these guys during this time,” he said. “It doesn’t replace their season but they realize how special they were to so many. This community always embraces and lifts our athletes, it’s been no different in this crazy year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.