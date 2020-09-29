CORBIN — After withstanding two hard-fought matchups against Beechwood and Dixie Heights to open the season, the Corbin Redhounds were able to hit cruise control early during Friday’s matchup with Leslie County.
The Redhounds were able to build a 28-0 lead in the first half, and never look back during their 49-0 rout of the Eagles.
“Offensively, we tried to hit two strikes on them early on, but we had two turnovers instead,” Corbin coach Tom Greer said. “After that, we were able to get back into the flow. I just thought we got off to a really slow start.
“We got the win and we got out of the game with no injuries,” he added. “We were able to get a lot of kids playing time. We don’t have anymore Leslie County (Eagles) on our schedule. We have got to be ready to play. We made some mistakes tonight and we will work on those things this week.”
The win improves Corbin to 2-1 while its game against Lafayette on Friday has been postponed. The Redhounds are scheduled to be back in action at home on Friday, Oct. 9 against district foe Knox Central.
Corbin struggled on offense to start the game, turning over the ball twice, but the Redhounds’ defensive play kept Leslie County from taking advantage of the early miscues.
Tom Greer’s squad got on the scoreboard with 3:28 remaining in the quarter after a 16-yard touchdown run by Cameron Combs to give his team a 7-0 lead.
Corbin answered on its next offensive possession with Seth Mills capping off his team’s drive with a four-yard touchdown run, pushing the Redhounds’ lead to 14-0 with 9:47 left in the first half.
It didn’t take Corbin long to find the end zone once again, just three minutes later.
Combs’ first touchdown pass of the game, a 16-yarder to Treyveon Longmire, pushed Redhounds’ advantage to 21-0 at the 6:45 mark in the second quarter.
Corbin continued its first-half dominance with two minutes remaining after sustaining another impressive offensive drive that was capped off by Blake Powers finding the end zone from three yards out. Powers’ touchdown run gave his team a comfortable 28-0 lead.
The Redhounds started the second half the way it ended the first — scoring touchdowns.
Combs’ third touchdown pass of the contest turned out to be a 38-yard connection with Brody Wells, which increased Corbin’s advantage to 35-0 just two minutes into the third quarter.
The running clock was out in play with seven minutes left in the third quarter thanks to Corbin’s Dakota Patterson scoring on a 16-yard touchdown run. His first rushing touchdown of the season gave his team a commanding 42-0 lead.
Mikey Neal added the Redhounds’ final score of the game, a 33-yard rushing touchdown, to make the final score, 49-0.
