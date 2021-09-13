RICHMOND — Armando Cima’s Corbin Redhounds held their own against No. 3 ranked Madison Central during the final game of the Tribe Shootout on Saturday.
The Redhounds (7-3) jumped out to a 1-0 lead and forced a penalty kick shootout before falling 3-2.
Corbin’s Adrian Pataki got his team on the scoreboard with a goal (assist by Austin Wise) during the 24th minute.
It didn’t take the Indians long to tie the match at one apiece as Gavin O’Shea scored along with teammate Ethan Vice during the final two minutes of the first half to give Madison Central a 2-1 lead going into the second half.
The game remain tied until the 58th minute before Aden Cima found the back of the net thanks to an assist by Jose Torres to tie the match at two apiece.
The game remained tied the rest of regulation which forced a penalty kick shootout.
Gabe Cima, Gabriel Canineu, Jose Torres and Pataki each scored during the penalty kick shootout but it wasn’t enough as Madison won the shootout 5-4.
