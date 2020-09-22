RICHMOND -- James Moore's Corbin Coach Pitch All-Stars' quest for a state championship came to an end on Monday after falling to Lexington Eastern (2), 17-8
Moore's squad beat South Oldham on Sunday in dramatic fashion with a 9-8 win to advance to Monday's contest while also beating Prestonsburg easily, 18-0.
Corbin started tournament play with a 10-8 victory against North Oldham on Saturday before losing to Lexington Eastern (2), 11-4.
"I'm so proud of this group of players," Moore said. "They continually give good effort, are great teammates, and deserve to be one of the last three teams playing. This team has accomplished a lot and I'm looking forward to everything these boys will accomplish for years to come."
Monday's Game
Lexington Eastern (2) 17, Corbin 8
Corbin took a 4-1 lead in the first inning but Lexington Eastern used a six-run second inning and a six-run fifth inning to put the game away while recording a 17-8 victory.
Gatlin Godsey and Jack Bowling each scored twice while Kaden King, Cayson Harrell, Bentley Campbell, and Ty Foley each scored a run apiece in the loss.
Sunday's Games
Corbin 9, South Oldham 8
Corbin fell behind 6-0 during the first two innings but rallied to knock off South Oldham, 9-8.
South Oldham led 8-3 going into the fifth inning but Corbin answered with five runs during the top of the fifth while adding another in the sixth to pick up the win.
Cole Moore, and Isaac Sparks each scored twice in the win while Gatlin Godsey, Kaden King, Cayson Harrell, Eli Russell, and Carson Smith each scored once.
Corbin 18, Prestonsburg 0
Corbin used an eight-run fourth inning to put away Prestonsburg while collecting an easy 18-0 win.
Cole Moore led the way with three runs scored while Gatlin Godsey, Jack Bowling, Kaden King, Eli Russell, and Carson Smith each scored twice in the win. Cayson Harrell, Bentley Campbell, Ty Foley, and Isaac Sparks each scored once.
Saturday's Games
Lexington Eastern (2) 11, Corbin 4
Lexington Eastern used a three-run first inning and a four-run fourth inning along with a stellar defensive effort to defeat Corbin, 11-4.
Cole Moore, Jack Bowling, Carson Smith, and Isaac Sparks each scored for Corbin.
Corbin 10, North Oldham 8
Corbin has to hold off a late rally to beat North Oldham, 10-8, to begin tournament play.
James Moore's squad scored four runs in the first inning and managed to deliver a two-run victory.
Cayson Harrell scored three times in the win while Eli Russell crosses home plate twice. Gatlin Godsey, Jack Bowling, Kaden King, and Ty Foley each scored a run apiece.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.